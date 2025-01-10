Newsom tells angry LA fire survivor he was calling Biden but fails to prove it: ‘Why is president not taking your call?’

Gavin Newsom was left flustered when an angry Los Angeles resident confronted him about his plans to do about the devastating wildfires that have claimed at least 10 lives. In a viral moment aired by Sky News Thursday, the California governor told the woman that he was calling Joe Biden but changed his statement when she asked to hear their conversation. California Governor Gavin Newsom, left, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades with CalFire's Nick Schuler, center, and Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif.) during the Palisades Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)(AP)

Newsom seemingly lied to angry LA woman about calling Biden over devastating wildfires

A woman whose daughter's school was destroyed by the Pacific Palisades fire cornered the 57-year-old, demanding answers. “Governor, you got a second? Governor! I live here, governor! That was my daughter’s school, governor!” she was heard yelling.

To this, Newsom said, “I’m literally talking to the president right now,” adding, “To specifically answer the question of what we can do for you and your daughter.” However, his statement quickly changed when the woman asked if she could hear his conversation with Biden.

“Can I hear it? Can I hear your call? Because I don’t believe it,” the woman said. Newsom appeared flustered as he took a pause before answering, “I’m sorry, there’s literally– I’ve tried five times, that’s why I’m walking around to make the call.”

The woman then questioned Newsom why Biden was not answering him.“Why is the president not taking your call?” she asked. However, the governor replied, “Because it’s not going through. That’s why I have to get cell service.”

Putting her foot down, the angry woman told the Democratic leader, “So let’s get it. Let’s get it. I want to be here when you call the president.” Newsom assured her that he “appreciated” her concerns.

“I’m doing it right now and it’s to immediately get reimbursements, individual assistance, and to help you. I’m devastated for you. I’m so sorry, especially for your daughter,” he added.

The woman then inquired, “Why was there no water in the hydrants, governor? Is it going to be different next time?” However, Newsom climbed back into his car, saying, “I’m gonna make the call to address everything I can right now, including making sure people are safe.”