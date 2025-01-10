200 firefighters arrive as ‘5-alarm’ inferno engulfs Bronx apartment, 7 injured

A “five-alarm” fire ripped through an apartment building at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, on Friday. Nearly 200 firefighters arrived at 2910 Wallace Avenue, where the devastating fire broke out around 1:40 am. Scary visuals show the six-storey residential building engulfed in flames fueled by heavy winds. The inferno has left at least seven injured as EMS personnel continue to fight the flames, the New York City Fire Department said. A devastating five-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York Friday. Nearly 200 firefighters respond to scene(X/ FDNY)

Deadly ‘five-alarm’ fire breaks out at Bronx apartment building

The FDNY said that within hours an hour, “heavy wind conditions” elevated the blaze to “five alarms,” which is the highest level of alarm indicating a large and widespread fire that often involves multiple buildings. The seven individuals who were injured in the fire included two civilians and five firefighters. One of the civilians declined to be transported to a hospital and was treated at the scene, per New York Post.

A resident told ABC7 New York that firefighters told everyone to evacuate as flames burned through the roof. Several people, including firefighters, suffered smoke inhalation, while 100 are believed to be displaced. “Everyone just grabbed what they could and we left the building,” said Jenny, a resident. “I would have expected a lot more smoke inside the building for the way it looked outside of the building.”

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents, and temporary shelters are being established at PS 76. According to the outlet, an MTA bus is also sheltering civilians. Additionally, the city's Sanitation Department is working on clearing the ice that resulted from the severe firefight. Meanwhile, the Buildings Department will evaluate the stability of the burned apartment.