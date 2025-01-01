Bystanders flee for their lives during shooting at Bronx bodega in shocking video, woman and daughter among 6 injured

A shocking video has captured the moment bystanders fled for their lives during a shooting at a Bronx bodega on Monday, December 30. Six people were injured in the attack, including a mother who was used as a human shield, as well as her daughter. Bystanders flee for their lives during shooting at Bronx bodega in shocking video (New York Post screenshot/YouTube)

The video, obtained by New York Post, shows passers-by running down White Plains Road when the shots were heard at G&W Grocery around 4:50 pm. A local shopkeeper reportedly pulled an elderly woman inside his store for safety. The suspects eventually fled.

The surveillance footage shows a man fleeing for his life from the scene. Moments before, two other people are seen running down the block.

‘After the shots, people started running’

According to cops, the shooters chased two men into the bodega and opened fire. The targets allegedly grabbed a 40-year-old woman and used her as a shield, with the mom getting shot in the stomach. Her daughter, 12, was struck in the right thigh, cops said.

“If you can imagine, mom and daughter up against the counter, and the two intended targets come in and bump into them and turn the mother around as they are being shot at,” NYPD Chief of Department John Chell said at a Monday night briefing, according to New York Post.

Referring to the shooting as “heartless,” Chell said police are now trying to determine a motive.

Four other men between the ages of 18 and 21 were also wounded in the shooting. All of them sustained injuries in the legs, arms and buttocks. They were rushed to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, per authorities.

“After the shots, people started running,” a witness named Adama, who works at a local grocery down the block, told the outlet. “I had three customers in here, and they ran. One customer got his food, and then he ran. The other two customers, they didn’t wait. They were scared.”

Adama, 29, added, “When you hear something like that — boom, boom — usually it’s shooting. I stood there. I didn’t go outside. It’s not safe.”

Police said the suspects are still absconding. The investigation is ongoing.