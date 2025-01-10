Menu Explore
Joe Biden to highlight stronger US alliances in farewell foreign policy speech

AFP |
Jan 10, 2025 06:08 PM IST

Outgoing President Joe Biden will deliver a foreign policy speech next week, emphasizing America's strengthened alliances.

Outgoing US president Joe Biden will give a swansong foreign policy speech next week claiming America is far stronger than when Donald Trump left office, a senior US official said Friday.

According to a senior US source on Friday, outgoing US President Joe Biden will make a last foreign policy statement next week asserting that America is far stronger than it was when Donald Trump was in power.(AP)

Biden's address at the State Department on Monday, one week before he leaves the White House, is expected to highlight his efforts to boost the NATO alliance and to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

He will also focus on efforts to broaden US alliances in the Asia-Pacific region to challenge an increasingly dominant China, and to combat climate change.

"When President Biden entered office, our alliances had been badly damaged," a senior Biden administration official said on condition of anonymity.

"During his remarks, President Biden will outline how our alliances and partnerships are the strongest they've ever been thanks to our work."

The official said Biden would also highlight how he "stood with Israel when they've been attacked" but made no mention of any progress towards a peace deal in Gaza.

Democrat Biden, 82, is also set to give a wider farewell address in his final days in power before Trump's comeback to the White House on January 20, US media reports said.

Trump has already promised a return to the provocative foreign policy that marked his first term.

The billionaire Republican has talked in recent weeks about meeting the leaders of US adversaries Russia and China, while pledging to end the war in Ukraine by any means necessary.

At the same time, he has browbeaten some of Washington's closest allies, threatening to withdraw support for NATO if other members do not pay more, and making territorial threats against Greenland and Panama.

