Starmer talks about Ukraine over dinner with Macron

The Prime Minister welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to Chequers on Thursday evening for wide-ranging discussions over dinner. Sir Keir Starmer said it was a “privilege” to host Mr Macron, the second world leader to meet the Prime Minister at his official country retreat since he took office in July. Describing the meeting as “further evidence of our ability to work well together”, Sir Keir said the pair planned to discuss “a number of issues of concern”, including the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, while Downing Street has previously indicated that illegal migration, tech and growth would also be on the agenda. Mr Macron said the meeting was “a great opportunity” to discuss EU-UK relations and “the main crisis” in Ukraine. The meeting comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, and there have been concerns about what his return to the White House could mean for US support for Ukraine. It also follows a week in which both men have found themselves embroiled in rows with Elon Musk, one of Mr Trump’s top advisers. The billionaire has repeatedly attacked Sir Keir on his social media platform, X, claiming the Prime Minister is opposed to another inquiry into grooming gangs because he has something to hide, while Mr Macron has accused Mr Musk of “supporting a new international reactionary movement” and interfering in European elections. Sir Keir has largely avoided criticising Mr Musk by name but on Monday spoke out against people spreading “lies and misinformation” and defended his record, pointing to the increase in prosecutions of grooming gangs during his tenure as the country’s chief prosecutor. Following the Chequers meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said the two men discussed the UK’s “reset” with the EU, support for Ukraine and “the need for unity in uncertain times”. The spokesperson added: “The Prime Minister updated the President on the UK’s new sanctions regime announced today, which will target the financial operations of people-smuggling gangs. “As an important step in tackling the shared challenge of illegal migration, both leaders agreed to closer bilateral cooperation to prevent the vile trade of small boat crossings in the Channel.” A UK-France summit is expected to take place later this year, with both Sir Keir and Mr Macron aiming to “deepen cooperation” on a number of areas including growth, AI and defence.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with French President Emmanuel Macron (Toby Melville/PA)