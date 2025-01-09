Joe Biden says he could have defeated Donald Trump: ‘I had the best chance’

US President Joe Biden has said that he could have won the presidential elections if he had stayed in the White House race. He, however, conceded that he was unsure if he would have served another full term. FILE - President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Biden, 82, dropped out of the US presidential race after he drew criticism from his party after a calamitous televised debate against Trump in which he looked incapable of making the case for another term.

US Vice President Kamala Harris secured the nomination but eventually lost the election to Trump.

On a question by USA Today if he believed victory over Republican Donald Trump was a realistic prospect last November, he pointed to unspecified polling and said: “I think yes.”

Also Read | Joe Biden takes aim at Donald Trump as he reveals his biggest regret during presidency, ‘Because of the way…’

"I really thought I had the best chance of beating him. But I also wasn't looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old. And so I did talk about passing the baton," Biden said.

"But I don't know. Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?"

On regrets



On another question about regrets from the last four years, Biden said that he failed to effectively counter misinformation, including that from Trump.

"Because of the way, nature, the nature of the way information is shared now, there are no editors out there to say 'That's simply not true,'" Biden told USA Today.

Also Read | Donald Trump praises ‘very gracious’ Biden after White House meeting they ‘both really enjoyed’

He also expressed frustration about the delay in starting infrastructure projects.

"I think we would've been a hell of a lot better off had we been able to go much harder at getting some of these projects in the ground quicker.

Trump won 312 electoral college votes as against 226 of Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump will take office in Washington, DC, on January 20 following the election certification on January 6.

Also Read | Joe Biden blocks US steel deal with Japan amid rising trade tensions