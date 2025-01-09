Jamie Lee Curtis fights back tears as she details ‘gnarly’ Pacific Palisades fire

Jamie Lee Curtis nearly broke down while detailing the catastrophic Southern California wildfires that have engulfed Los Angeles County. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Wednesday, the 66-year-old, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Christopher Guest, explained that the entire Pacific Palisades is in flames. Jamie Lee Curtis detailed the catastrophic fires that have engulfed Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband (The Tonight Show)

Jamie Lee Curtis emotional over Los Angeles wildfires

The Oscar-winner was visibly emotional as she told host Jimmy Fallon, “As you know, where I live is on fire right now.” “Literally, the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning,” Curtis continued, adding that after she landed in New York City “last night,” she began receiving messages about the deadly wildfires.

“I was on the plane and started getting texts. It’s f**king gnarly, you guys,” Curtis said. “It’s a catastrophe in Southern California. Obviously, there has been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything,” the True Lies actress added.

Curtis went on to share how “many, many, many” of her friends had lost their homes as a result of the devastating fires. “It’s a really awful situation,” she continued before sharing that she would fly back home to be with her family first thing on Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, the Halloween star took to social media to share the grief with her fans. In an emotional Instagram post, Curtis told her six million followers that her home was “possibly” on fire. “It is a terrifying situation and I'm grateful to the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze,” she wrote.

“If ever there was need for the use of the phrase MY HAND IN YOURS, it is right now. Take care of each other,” the Freaky Friday star went on. “Stay out of the way and let the firefighters do their work. Pray if you believe in it and even if you don't, pray for those who do,” she added.