Cardi B, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Cusack and more celebs slam voters over Donald Trump's win: ‘I hate y'all bad’

Donald Trump's historic win against Kamala Harris, who ran her failed presidential bid with support from a bevvy of celebrities, has caused an outcry in the entertainment industry. The vice president was joined by A-listers like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga throughout her campaign rallies. With the Republican candidate's landslide victory on Wednesday, multiple celebrities who supported Harris are now fuming on social media. Cardi B, Christina Applegate, and more celebrities expressed their disappointment over Donald Trump's victory (Instagram)

Celebrities lose their cool over Trump's historic win, slam voters in social media meltdown

Cardi B, who campaigned alongside Harris during the vice president's Milwaukee rally, engaged in a social media rant on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram Live, the I Like It singer fumed over a comment made by a Trump supporter. “I swear to god I’m gonna f–k you up, get away from me. I’m sick of you! Burn your f–king hats motherf–ker. I’m really sad. I swear to god I’m really sad,” reported New York Post.

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay expressed his frustration over the Democratic Party's handling of the campaign in a series of tweets. “Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?” he wrote.

“Anyone with half a brain? But I thought liberals’ whole thing is being smart? It’s not? They actually just blindly cheer the parade of rickety optics wrapped up in New York Times fonts that is the modern Dem Party?” he continued, adding, “Well at least it’s time for the dusty hacks & careerists to spread their feathers wide post election and blame Russia and third party candidates. That should fix things.”

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a lengthy post on Instagram, fuming over Trump's victory. The Oscar winner claimed that the Republican candidate's victory “means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time. Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve. For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included.”

John Cusack echoed similar sentiments, calling out the entire America for electing a “Nazi.” “Harris may well come through Wisconsin Michigan and Pennsylvania - the fact that the country would choose to destroy itself by voting in a convicted felon rapist and Nazi is a sign of deep nihilism To put it mildly,” the actor wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Christina Applegate claimed that her daughter is crying over Trump's win, urging her Republican followers to “unfollow” her. “Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me,” she wrote.

Author Stephen King fumed over the election results, saying, “There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy.”