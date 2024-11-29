Jimmy Fallon fans think comedian was ‘hungover’ at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, here's why

Jimmy Fallon's appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade has stirred the internet. As the comedian sported pitch-black sunglasses despite the downpour at the festive event, his fans are convinced he was “hungover.” Jimmy Fallon attends the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, U.S., November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

Jimmy Fallon stirs internet with his choice of accessories at Macy's Thanksgiving parade

In the NBC live broadcast of the 98th annual Macy's parade on Thursday, the 50-year-old was seen shielding himself from the rain with an umbrella. “Rain or shine, you have to get out there,” the Tonight Show host said, adding that “everyone is still out here cheering [at the parade]” despite the downpour. “It is the best holiday,” Fallon added, per USA Today.

ALSO READ: Nick Cannon makes shocking admission amid mental health diagnosis: ‘I need help’

While his enthusiasm was infectious, Fallon's unusual choice of accessories left viewers puzzled, with several claiming he was “definitely” hungover. “Jimmy Fallon got an umbrella and wearing sunglasses in this wet weather. He got a heavy hangover,” wrote on X, formerly Twitter user. “It’s raining at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Why is Jimmy Fallon wearing these sunglasses?” a second user remarked.

Many found it “comedic” that Fallon wore sunglasses despite the overcast skies, with one user writing, “Sunglasses in the rain is the most Jimmy Fallon that Jimmy can Fallon.” “Jimmy Fallon rocking sunglasses at the Macy’s Parade — in the rain — felt like comedy gold. Who needs weather-appropriate choices when you have *vibes*?” yet another fan quipped, per Daily Mail.

ALSO READ: MSNBC's Joy Reid accuses Republicans of worshipping Trump ‘instead of Jesus’ in Thanksgiving rant

While Fallon has neither admitted nor denied the claims, he once wrote on the social media platform that “no one will know when you’re hungover” if you wear sunglasses. During the highly anticipated parade, the television personality performed a song with his band, the Roots.