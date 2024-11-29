MSNBC's Joy Reid accuses Republicans of worshipping Trump ‘instead of Jesus’ in Thanksgiving rant

Joy Reid lashed out against Republicans in an unhinged rant ahead of Thanksgiving Day. On Wednesday, the liberal TV host took aim at Donald Trump's supporters, accusing them of worshipping the president-elect “instead of Jesus.” Joy Reid slams Republicans ahead of Thanksgiving

MSNBC's Joy Reid blasts Republicans in Thanksgiving rant

“You right-wingers shouldn’t have to suffer the consequences of your votes? ‘You don’t want to be around me because I voted for fascism. No fair. I am coughing on you with COVID, but you want me to wear a mask for your safety? No, fair. My body, my choice.’ Well, here’s an alternative thought — make your own dinner, MAGA,” Reid said in her unhinged rant that came towards the end of her MSNBC show, The Reidout.

The 55-year-old urged Republicans and “MAGA people” to “Make your own sandwiches, wipe your own tears, troll amongst yourselves with Elon [Musk], and leave us alone.” Reid went on to accuse Trump supporters of worshipping him, adding, “But if you expect the 73 million who voted for the prosecutor, not the felon and particularly the 92% of Black women who voted for Kamala to give you a cookie for your vote, a trophy, a hug, a high-five, you might be asking too much.”

Reid previously urged liberals to avoid their Republican relatives on Thanksgiving and not give them a seat at their dinner table. On Wednesday, she reiterated her views, saying, “If we want to eat with you, we will. But if we want some peace over the holidays and we don’t want to put up with your trolling while we eat our turkey, get over it. Stop acting like we owe you. And for God’s sake, stop whining. It’s embarrassing. Our Thanksgiving, our choice.”