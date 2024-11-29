'Donald Trump is coming to…': Ex-advisor warns Bangladesh amid attacks on Hindus

Bangladesh Hindus news: Former US Commissioner for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Johnnie Moore has raised alarm over escalating threats to minorities in Bangladesh, describing the situation as an “existential threat” not just to the affected communities but to the nation itself. US President-elect Donald Trump, (via REUTERS)

Johnnie Moore criticised the Joe Biden administration for its lack of engagement, urging global human rights organisations to take stronger action.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Moore expressed surprise over Washington's indifference. “I am astonished that the current administration hasn’t been paying more attention to Bangladesh,” he said. “The failure to prioritise key foreign policy issues has led to over 50 conflicts worldwide, the most since World War II.”

Moore highlighted the potential shift in priorities under President-elect Donald Trump, suggesting a renewed emphasis on religious freedom and alliances with nations like India.

"But I can also tell you this, Donald Trump is coming to town in Washington DC and he's coming to town with an incredible team of advocates for American values, that view countries like India as indispensable allies in shaping the future of the world,” he noted, predicting an unprecedented US-India partnership.

The crisis in Bangladesh has drawn international concern, with increasing reports of violence targeting Hindus and other minorities. Moore condemned the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, calling it a dangerous precedent. “If they can go after him, they can go after anyone,” he said, adding that the global Christian community stands in solidarity with Bangladesh’s Hindu population.

India has also expressed its dismay over the situation. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement condemning attacks on minorities and the arrest of Das, who had been peacefully advocating for his community. The MEA highlighted a disturbing pattern of arson, looting, and vandalism targeting Hindu properties and temples.

It urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of minorities, as well as their right to peaceful assembly and free expression.

Moore’s remarks come amid growing criticism of the West’s silence on religious persecution in Bangladesh. “Often, when Hindus are persecuted, fewer voices speak out,” he said. “This must change. It’s a moment to stand up for human rights and religious freedom.”

As the international community watches, calls for accountability and action to protect Bangladesh’s minorities are growing louder. Moore stressed, “This is a historic moment, and the world must not look away.”