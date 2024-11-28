Mamata Banerjee reacts to attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus: ‘Stand with Modi govt on the issue’

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk, and escalating attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh have drawn sharp reactions from Indian leaders, who have called for immediate intervention by the Narendra Modi government and international bodies. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a meeting in Kolkata. (ANI file)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that her government stands with the Centre on this issue, as reported by news agency ANI. Addressing the issue in the legislative assembly, Mamata Banerjee said, “We do not want any religion to be harmed. I have spoken to ISKCON here. Since this concerns another country, the Central government must take relevant action. We stand with them on this issue.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and senior leader Saugata Roy condemned the attacks, calling for firm action. “What has happened in Bangladesh is deeply unfortunate. The Central government must act decisively,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh condemned the violence, describing the interim government in Bangladesh as being “in the clutches of fundamentalists".

He urged the United Nations to step in, saying, “The attacks on Hindus and the arrest of religious leaders are inhumane and unacceptable.” He also criticised Opposition leaders for ignoring the issue, accusing them of double standards in addressing communal violence.

On Monday, the Bangladesh Police arrested ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari near Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. The incident, coupled with ongoing violence against minorities, has heightened tensions.

India’s ministry of external affairs expressed “deep concern” over the denial of bail to the monk and urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety of its minority communities. “We stand by the rightful position taken by the government on this matter,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press briefing.

Opposition leaders, however, criticised the government’s approach. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic efforts saying, “India’s influence in its neighborhood is waning. Why is the Prime Minister silent while Hindus in Bangladesh face persecution?”

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)