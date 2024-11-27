Chinmoy Das arrested: Petition filed in Bangladesh high court seeking ban on ISKCON amid attacks on Hindus

A petition was submitted to the Bangladesh high court on Wednesday seeking a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) amid escalating violence targeting the Hindu community. The petition also calls for imposing a state of emergency in Chittagong and Rangpur to prevent further unrest, as protests continue to grip both cities. Bangladeshi Hindu leader Krishna Das Prabhu shows a victory sign as he is taken in a police van after the court ordered him detained pending further proceedings in Chattogram on November 26,(AP)

The high court sought to know what steps the Bangladesh government has taken regarding ISKCON's recent activities, The Daily Star reported

The court asked attorney general Md Asaduzzaman to inform the court about the government's steps on Thursday, the report added.

The high court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury reportedly passed the order after a Supreme Court lawyer, Moniruzzaman, placed two newspaper reports on ISKCON before the bench.

The high court has asked the government to take immediate measures to address the situation, which has raised concerns over the safety of religious minorities in the country.

Protests erupt over arrest of Hindu monk

The unrest stems from the arrest of prominent Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu on November 25 at the Dhaka airport. The monk, known for advocating the rights and security of religious minorities, has been charged with sedition and denied bail.

Following his arrest, protests erupted across Bangladesh, with the Hindu community demanding his release. Demonstrations outside the Chittagong court turned violent, resulting in the death of a lawyer, allegedly at the hands of a mob. More than 20 people were injured in related clashes.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu had reportedly organised several protests in recent months, calling attention to atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and demanding stronger protections for the community. His detention has intensified fears among religious minorities, who view the charges as an attempt to silence dissent.

ISKCON calls for global support

Reacting to the developments, ISKCON condemned the arrest and urged the international community to intervene. “The UN must step in to save minorities in Bangladesh. The ongoing persecution is unacceptable,” an ISKCON spokesperson said, highlighting the dire situation faced by Hindus in the country.

India expresses ‘deep concern’

The ministry of external affairs expressed “deep concern” in a statement on Tuesday.

“This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples,” the statement said.

It also condemned attacks on peaceful protests by Hindus.

“We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” the MEA wrote.

Bangladesh's ministry of foreign affairs criticised the reaction by India, saying that the issue was the “internal affairs” of Bangladesh.

“It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges,” its statement said.

Bangladesh also said that India's statement misrepresents facts and contradicts the spirit of friendship and understanding between the neighbouring countries.

Bangladesh's statement also said India's statement does not reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths and the commitment and efforts of the government and the people in this regard.