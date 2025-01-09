Los Angeles wildfires 10-point update: Devastation spreads across city, emergency response intensifies

Out-of-control wildfires erupted across Los Angeles County this week, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes and businesses as towering flames ravaged neighbourhoods. Beginning on Tuesday, the fires quickly spread, engulfing hundreds of houses and threatening even more. Areas such as Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Altadena, and the iconic Hollywood Hills have been heavily impacted, with the blazes sweeping dangerously close to celebrity residences. As firefighters and residents armed with garden hoses struggled to contain the flames, the scale of the disaster grew rapidly, turning what began as a local emergency into a full-blown crisis. Wildfires in Los Angeles County have led to mass evacuations, destroying homes and threatening residents including celebrities. (Photo by Zo� Meyers / AFP)(AFP)

Evacuation measures for Sunset Fire decrease

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced late Wednesday that most evacuation efforts initiated for areas affected by the Sunset Fire in Hollywood Hills have been lifted. Only a small community remains under the evacuation order especially the the area north of Franklin Avenue, stretching from Camino Palmero Street to N. Sierra Bonita Avenue, as reported by CNN.

Decrease in fire activity in Hollywood

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a decrease has been observed in fire activities in Hollywood as the fire is now contained in about 60 to 100 acres with a secured perimeter set in place by LAFD. The area will, however, remain closed till Thursday as firefighters ensure no glare-ups take place and urged residents to be careful as they return to their homes. A small half-fire in Nicholas Canyon was also set out.

‘Hazardous’ health effects of LA wildfires

UCLA epidemiology professor Anne Rimoin told CNN, that the health effects of the wildfires blazing in LA are severe even for those living far from the hotspots. She told the media outlet, “This fine particulate matter can go long distances,” and “penetrate deep into the lungs and become a real problem,” adding, “It can even enter the bloodstream.” The air quality of Southern California has reached a “hazardous” level 6 of 6, as reported by IQair. People are suggested to not step out without cause and must wear an N95 mask.

LA wildfires engulf Hollywood

Fire spares no one as many Hollywood A-listers were also severely impacted by the raging wildfires in LA. The crisis resulted in a forceful shutdown of many entertainment productions and celebrities fleeing and even losing their homes. Actor and comedian Billy Crystal, singer Mandy Moore, actor Anna Faris and TV host Ricki Lake are some of the many popular names who lost their homes to the blazes.

Loss of lives and property

At least five people have been killed in the wildfires, with the death toll expected to rise as the fast-moving fires remain largely uncontained. The fires, the most destructive in Los Angeles history, have destroyed over 1,000 structures, left more than 130,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings, and caused power outages affecting over 200,000 homes and buildings.

Five major fires

The Major fires include the Palisades Fire (17,200 acres, 0% contained), Eaton Fire (10,600 acres, 0% contained), Hirst Fire (855 acres, 10% contained), Lidia Fire (348 acres, 40% contained), and the Sunset Fire in Hollywood Hills (60 acres, 0% contained, evacuation orders in place). The Woodley Fire has been fully contained after burning 30 acres.

Fire forecast

The fire forecast suggests that the critical fire weather conditions are expected to persist across parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through Friday, with winds set to increase throughout the day. The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for over 10 million people in the region.

Emergency response

Over 7,500 firefighting and emergency workers, including personnel working gruelling 36- to 48-hour shifts, are battling the fast-moving wildfires. Resources from multiple fire agencies in Nevada and troops from the California National Guard have been deployed to assist in the effort.

School closures

All schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District are closed today, with a decision on Friday's status to be announced by 4:00 p.m. PT. In Pasadena, schools will remain closed for the rest of the week. In the Palisades, two schools have been destroyed by the fires.

Wind intensity updates

The Meteorologist in Charge of the National Weather Service Los Angeles, Ariel Cohen told CNN, that while winds are currently gusting at 30-50 mph across LA, red flag warnings remain in place due to the potential for large fires. Winds are expected to strengthen Thursday night into Friday morning, with gusts of 40-55 mph and up to 70 mph in higher elevations. Winds will subside to 15-25 mph by Friday afternoon, with red flag warnings set to expire by 6 p.m. Friday.