Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia has never looked more stunning than in this Skims x D&G look; even Samantha Ruth Prabhu is swooning

ByHT Lifestyle Desk
Nov 27, 2024 08:59 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia shares stunning photos promoting her Netflix show, receiving praise from fans and co-stars for her look resembling Madhuri Dixit.

Shaleena Nathani has outdone herself. Her latest styling for Tamannaah Bhatia may be her best work with the actor so far. On Wednesday, the stylist and the actor took to Instagram to share pictures from a stunning shoot. (Also read: Wedding bells for Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma? 'Kyun nahin?', says Tamannaah)

Tamannaah Bhatia is a vision in black in her latest look.
Tamannaah Bhatia is a vision in black in her latest look.

Beauty In Black

For the pictures, Tamannaah wore a black Skims X Dolce and Gabbana dress that hugged her body perfectly, putting her hourglass figure on full display. She also wore diamond earrings, a wide black hairband and black Louboutin shoes. Shaleena aptly summed up the look as ‘sexxaayy’.

On her profile, Tamannaah promoted her new show with the pictures. “When the aaropi is under cover. #SikandarKaMuqaddar, 2 more days. On Netflix,” she wrote.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in love with her look. “Amazing,” she wrote. Rasha Thadani wrote, “U look like a doll.” A bunch of fans also found a keen resemblance with Madhuri Dixit's look in Dil Toh Paagal Hai. Netflix India commented, “Jurm? Falling in love with this aaropi.” Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani also ‘liked’ the picture.

What's next for Tamannaah

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen next with Avinash Tiwary, and Jimmy Shergill in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. It weaves a complex narrative involving a heist, a police officer's unwavering instincts, and a pursuit spanning 15 years, promising an intense, adrenaline-fuelled drama.

Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta, and Zoya Afroz also feature in the film. The project is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, with Vipul Rawal contributing to the screenplay.

The film features Tamannaah Bhatia as Kamini Singh, Jimmy Shergill as Jaswinder Singh, Avinash Tiwary as Sikandar Sharma and Rajiv Mehta as Mangesh Desai. On working with her co-stars, Tamannaah shared, "After working with Avinash, I felt that he is a very effortless actor. When I am with him in a scene, I don't realise that he is speaking his dialogues. And he internalises a lot. He performs beautifully. And I had whatever screen space I had with Jimmy, I think he's magnetic actually on screen. And I love watching how he can just intimidate without really doing much. So that was fun to watch as an actor."

