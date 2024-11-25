Wedding bells for Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma? 'Kyun nahin?', says Tamannaah

Though they’ve never shied away from admitting to being in a relationship, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are likely to take things to the next level soon. If latest reports are to be believed, the couple is planning to get married next year. In fact, a report in 123Telugu states that Bhatia and Varma have started prepping for the big day, which includes looking for an apartment in Mumbai, where they’d move after taking the plunge. Speaking to us, Bhatia hints the possibility of marriage, saying, “I am very happy in life right now. Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai, kyun nahin?” Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma(Instagram)

She goes on to share how marriage wouldn’t impact her work life. “For me, shaadi aur career ka koi connection nahin hai. I’m very ambitious. I will continue to act even after marriage,” says Bhatia.

Speaking of work, the duo started dating after they collaborated on Lust Stories 2. Ask if they would wish to share screen space again, and Bhatia says, “Why not? If we get a good project, Vijay and I would love to take it on.”

The actor is glad that Stree 3 is on the cards and waits to be part of it yet again, "Who wouldn't like to be part of Stree yet again. Whatever role Amar (Kaushik, director) thinks I'll fit in I am more than ready. I feel whatever part the makers feel is for me surely, I would love to be part of the third installment too. I feel now I am prepared to be a part of this whole horror universe in a larger way."

For now, Bhatia will be seen with Avinash Tiwary in Sikandar ka Muqaddar.