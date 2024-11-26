Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cosy casual look is great OOTD inspiration for an everyday relaxed winter style

Winter style has the best of both the worlds; from a chic layered trench coat and boots look that exudes high-fashion energy to feeling snuggly and cosy in cardigans and knitwears. The latter is the staple of everyday winter wardrobe and it looks like it is Samantha Ruth Prabhu-approved as well, with her stepping out in the city, dressed in a vibrant ensemble that serves as great sartorial inspiration for go-to casual winter style. Samantha steps out in bright winter casuals.(Instagram)

More about the style

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen wearing a chunky, bright yellow knitted sweater adorned with knitted purple flowers. The colour combination of purple and yellow is excellent, balancing each other to create a cohesive and visually pleasing look. The sweater had a relaxed fit with a hemline that rested comfortably at the waist, effortlessly enhancing both comfort and style. She paired it with a pair of high-waisted, light-wash, wide-legged jeans, perfectly complementing the cosy vibe of the outfit. She accessorised her look with a dainty pendant, leaving her faded auburn hair loose.

Takeaways from this look

This is one of the classic, cosy looks for winter as it has a lot of potential for versatility. Not only does it allow for layering—such as wearing thermals under the jeans, adding another layer beneath the sweater or accessorising with a scarf—but it also embraces the essence of comfort in a laid-back outfit that is simultaneously stylish.

Although there is often a tendency to lean towards darker clothes during winters, Samantha reminds us that it is perfectly fine to channel the sunny vibes of winter days through lovely, bright colours, especially for daywear. So, don’t take off all the bright pieces from your winter wardrobe rack. Let your winter wardrobe reflect your style and favourite colours without any grudging seasonal compromise.

More about her work front

The actor was last seen in the spy action series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. It was directed by Raj & DK and released on Prime Video.