Trench coat to faux fur coat: 5 essential winter coats for your wardrobe and how to style them
Level up your winter-style game by incorporating these five coats. Whatever your aesthetic bias is; these coats will live up to them.
Winter is approaching and it’s time to revamp your wardrobe. Brace against the cold and protect yourself by keeping the right pieces in your wardrobe. Finding the middle ground between style and warmth is one of the biggest conundrums of the winter season. To beat the chilly winds and cold temperatures, while also staying chic, make sure your winter wardrobe has these essential coats.
Trench coat
A trench coat is one of the must-have pieces in a winter wardrobe. This beautiful outerwear has a very structured, tailoured silhouette, typically falling below the knees. Style it with high-waisted pants and a cropped top, or alternatively, go for a mini skirt. The goal is to elongate the lower body, as the trench coat’s length naturally gives the figure a more defined, polished, and flattering appearance. The combination of the coat’s length with high-waisted pants gives you a taller, leaner look. Paired with a cropped base, a trench coat adds a graceful, model-like gait to your ensemble.
Puffer coat
A puffer coat has a quilted, poufy silhouette with a lot of volume. It certainly invokes a sporty energy. The puffer jacket can be worn with athleisure or sporty outfits like high-waisted joggers or leggings with loose-fitting, comfy tops. It has a particular laid-back energy. So when you want to make your winter outfit more relaxed and casual, the puffer coat is the right one for you. Also if you want to be bold and mix and match, try wearing a cropped puffer jacket with a dress.
Wool coat
A wool or cashmere coat is an elegant piece to have in your wardrobe. It has a similar length to the trench coat, but the fabric is not as textured, and instead has a straight, even silhouette. To balance this straight silhouette, wear an oversized turtle neck, or a top with a longer hem. It balances the proportion and complements the coat. The oversized base tops balance and add variation to the otherwise, plain and straight wool coat.
Leather coat
Faux leather has a mysterious charm. So, anytime you want to appear edgy with a je ne sais quoi energy, without a second thought, go for the leather coat. You can wear it with your basic casuals without a worry as somehow the leather long coat elevates the outfit to a sophisticated glam effortlessly. You can opt for timeless classics, like a black high-neck tee and denim blue jeans. Jeans and black leather make a perfect, timeless combination.
Faux fur coat
There's something inherently high-fashion about faux-fur coats. When you wear a faux fur coat, you exude this fashion connoisseur energy. A faux fur coat ensemble emanates an old-money aesthetic and effortlessly commands attention. It pairs beautifully with everything from mini dresses with fleece tights to long midi dresses, giving the outfit a truly luxurious feel.
