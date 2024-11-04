Trench coat to faux fur coat: 5 essential winter coats for your wardrobe and how to style them

Winter is approaching and it’s time to revamp your wardrobe. Brace against the cold and protect yourself by keeping the right pieces in your wardrobe. Finding the middle ground between style and warmth is one of the biggest conundrums of the winter season. To beat the chilly winds and cold temperatures, while also staying chic, make sure your winter wardrobe has these essential coats. Coats are essential in winter to protect from the freezing winds. But they are also great style statements. (Pinterest)

Trench coat

Trench coat is all about making the lower portion of your body look tall. (Pinterest)

A trench coat is one of the must-have pieces in a winter wardrobe. This beautiful outerwear has a very structured, tailoured silhouette, typically falling below the knees. Style it with high-waisted pants and a cropped top, or alternatively, go for a mini skirt. The goal is to elongate the lower body, as the trench coat’s length naturally gives the figure a more defined, polished, and flattering appearance. The combination of the coat’s length with high-waisted pants gives you a taller, leaner look. Paired with a cropped base, a trench coat adds a graceful, model-like gait to your ensemble.

Puffer coat

Embrace the sporty chic aesthetic with puffer coats. Go for cropped puffer jackets if you wish to make your softcore, feminine dresses more edgy. (Pinterest)

A puffer coat has a quilted, poufy silhouette with a lot of volume. It certainly invokes a sporty energy. The puffer jacket can be worn with athleisure or sporty outfits like high-waisted joggers or leggings with loose-fitting, comfy tops. It has a particular laid-back energy. So when you want to make your winter outfit more relaxed and casual, the puffer coat is the right one for you. Also if you want to be bold and mix and match, try wearing a cropped puffer jacket with a dress.

Wool coat

Go for oversized tops with woolen coats.(Pinterest)

A wool or cashmere coat is an elegant piece to have in your wardrobe. It has a similar length to the trench coat, but the fabric is not as textured, and instead has a straight, even silhouette. To balance this straight silhouette, wear an oversized turtle neck, or a top with a longer hem. It balances the proportion and complements the coat. The oversized base tops balance and add variation to the otherwise, plain and straight wool coat.

Leather coat

Nothing is more classy than the combo of blue jeans and black leather. (Pinterest)

Faux leather has a mysterious charm. So, anytime you want to appear edgy with a je ne sais quoi energy, without a second thought, go for the leather coat. You can wear it with your basic casuals without a worry as somehow the leather long coat elevates the outfit to a sophisticated glam effortlessly. You can opt for timeless classics, like a black high-neck tee and denim blue jeans. Jeans and black leather make a perfect, timeless combination.

Faux fur coat

On the days you feel like a goddess, wear a faux-fur coat.(Pinterest)

There's something inherently high-fashion about faux-fur coats. When you wear a faux fur coat, you exude this fashion connoisseur energy. A faux fur coat ensemble emanates an old-money aesthetic and effortlessly commands attention. It pairs beautifully with everything from mini dresses with fleece tights to long midi dresses, giving the outfit a truly luxurious feel.