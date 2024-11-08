Top 3 winter hats you need for cold season wardrobe and how to style them

Winter is almost here, and with it comes the need to refresh the wardrobe to suit the season’s chilling demands. The layering game and your cute collection of socks are sorted. But what about hats? Hats are like the middle child of winterwear styling, getting overlooked and forgotten, leaving many on the fence. Some brave the cold, shivering without a hat for fear it may ruin their hairstyle, while others throw on anything just to keep the chill off their ears. Here’s our checklist for a winter hat collection for you to slay the winter-style game this season. Hats for winterwear is the icing on the cake to nail the look.(Pinterest)

Beret

A beret pairs well with outfits that already carry a touch of classy energy, whether it’s a formal blazer dress ensemble or a long overcoat.(Pinterest)

Starting with a timeless choice that instantly elevates any retro or vintage-inspired look; the beret. A true classic, the beret channels Parisian chic energy, reminiscent of Emily Cooper’s style in the Emily in Paris series. She frequently paired her beret with her dresses like the elegant plaid ensemble. Ideal for warmer winter days, the beret imparts an effortless touch of sophistication to any outfit. Whether styled with soft, feminine winter wear or a warm-toned ensemble consisting of a coat, turtleneck, and midi skirt, the beret gracefully enhances your look with a dash of classic charm. Consider the beret as the Midas touch of classy style.

Beanie

Beanie hat is all cute, cool, and casual and complements bulky layering well. (Pinterest)

For days when the winter winds are stronger, go for a beanie. Typically paired with a casual winter ensemble like oversized sweaters with scarves or puffer jackets, a beanie is your go-to everyday hat for casual outings. It’s snuggly and cosy and keeps your head and ears warm. On the days when your winter layers appear chunky and voluminous, without a second-thought go for a beanie. Beanies come in various styles like pompom beanie, cable-knit beanie to toque hat.

Bucket hat

Bucket hat is styled with a more streamlined and sleek layering winterwear outfits.(Pinterest)

Faux-fur bucket hats are fuzzy and warm, making them a cosy choice for winter. These casual-chic hats look great with a sporty, streetwear aesthetic but also serve as a stylish statement piece for sleek, layered winter outfits with jackets, turtlenecks, and high-waisted trousers. Bucket hats also come in various materials, like wool, corduroy, and faux fur, which contrast or match beautifully with other layers in the outfit.