Tamannaah Bhatia’s simple black kurta look proves comfort and style can go hand in hand. Here's how much it costs

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted last night at Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. The 34-year-old actor, known for her stunning fashion sense, often turns heads with her bold and stylish choices. However, her recent look was a refreshing departure as she embraced minimalism in a classic black kurta set, proving that, sometimes, simplicity speaks louder than all the glitz and glam. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest look in glittering Rahul Mishra gown is the stuff of fashion fairytales: Pics ) Tamannaah Bhatia embraced minimalism in a black kurta set.(Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia rocks black printed kurta set

Tamannaah's black kurta set is crafted from breathable, comfortable cotton fabric, making it a perfect pick for easy elegance. The kurta features a white printed design throughout, a scoop neckline, full sleeves, and delicate smocking detail on the neck. The flared hemline is enhanced by intricate black lace detailing, adding a subtle touch of sophistication.

She paired it with a matching dupatta elegantly draped around her neck and relaxed-fit trousers. Tamannaah's look serves as a masterclass in effortlessly rocking a monochromatic printed outfit like a pro.

What is the price of her outfit?

If you're inspired by Tamannaah's elegant look and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered! Her outfit is from the shelves of the brand Abaya and is priced at ₹7,430.

Tamannaah Bhatia's black kurta set costs ₹7,430.(https://intl.nykaafashion.com/)

She accessorised her look with diamond drop earrings, a grey shoulder bag, and a pair of beige heels. Her minimal makeup features mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glowing highlights, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses tied in a neat bun perfectly finished off her ethnic look.

On the work front

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Stree 2. Up next, she will star alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill in the heist action-thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The highly anticipated film is set to premiere on November 29 on Netflix.