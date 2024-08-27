Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma hold hands as they step out for dinner date in stylish casuals. Their chic outfits cost…

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are the ultimate couple goals, and they proved it again on Monday night. Spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai, the duo held hands as they left the restaurant, effortlessly grabbing the spotlight with their adorable chemistry and stylish vibes. Keeping it casual yet chic, they nailed the minimal aesthetic, showing us that sometimes, less is definitely more. Let's break down their looks and snag some style inspo from this fashionable B-town pair. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia embodies modern-day Radha in dreamy pastel ethnic wear, flower-adorned hair and dewy makeup: Pics ) Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were recently spotted enjoying a dinner date in stylish looks.(Instagram)

Decoding Tamannaah's stylish date night look

Tamannaah's outfit was a perfect blend of comfort and style. She rocked a ribbed white crop top with a round neck and short sleeves, paired effortlessly with baggy blue jeans featuring side pockets, radiating a chic vibe. Her look is a must-have for anyone who loves to keep things minimal yet trendy. If you're loving her top and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got the details for you. The top is from ROTATE Birger Christensen and comes with a price tag of $73, which is approximately ₹6000.

Tamannaah's white crop top is from the brand ROTATE Birger Christensen and costs ₹6k.(www.farfetch.com)

She accessorised her outfit with statement dangling earrings that added a touch of glam and metallic pump heels for a chic finish. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. To top it all off, she styled her luscious tresses in a neat bun, perfectly completing her look.

What Vijay Verma wore for the date?

On the other hand, Vijay Varma was twinning with Tamannaah, wearing a white T-shirt paired with loose-fit blue denim jeans. He elevated his look with a stylish grey baseball jersey jacket featuring classic wool fabric adorned with felt applique artwork on the left chest and back, along with a button-down front. He totally radiated Gen Z vibes, and we're loving it. Want to incorporate it into your wardrobe? Here's the scoop: His jersey is from the brand Huf Worldwide and costs $77, which is equivalent to approximately ₹6,462.

Vijay's stylish jersey comes with a price tag of ₹6,462(hufworldwide.com)

He styled his look with a pair of sleek white Nike sneakers, a silver chain necklace, and a navy blue cap, looking effortlessly trendy. With his perfectly groomed beard and charming smile, he’s sure to steal hearts. Together, Tamannaah and Vijay are definitely one of the most stylish couples in Bollywood. We can't wait to see them out and about again.