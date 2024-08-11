Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma hold hands as they step out for dinner date in stylish looks. Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma enjoyed a dinner date last night. The paparazzi clicked the couple exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. They wore stylish ensembles for the outing. (Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant meet President of Panama; Shloka Mehta joins Akash, Nita Ambani in Paris: What they wore) Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma clicked during their outing. (Instagram )

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma enjoy a dinner date

The paparazzi video shows Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma stepping out of an eatery joint while holding hands. The couple smiled for the cameras and greeted the paparazzi before sitting in their cars. While Tamannaah wore a denim shacket, crop top and pants for the outing, Vijay complemented her in an all-white ensemble.

Decoding Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's outfits

Tamannaah's stylish dinner date look features a white crop top with a ribbed design, a scoop neckline, front button closures, a fitted silhouette, and a short hem length. The actor wore it over black pants featuring a denim waistband, a high-rise waist, and a flared hem.

Tamannaah completed the ensemble with a denim shacket featuring half-length sleeves, a collared neckline, an open front, a long thigh-length hem, and a relaxed fitting. She accessorised the ensemble with sneakers, a watch, hoop earrings, and layered gold chains. Lastly, side-parted loose hair, fuchsia pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and feathered brows rounded off the glam.

Meanwhile, Vijay complemented Tamannaah in an all-white ensemble featuring a shacket, a Polo t-shirt, and pants. While the patterned shacket has notch lapels, an open front, a comfy fit, and full-length sleeves, the pants feature a mid-rise waist and a relaxed straight-leg silhouette. He completed the date night look with brown suede shoes.

About Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma first met as co-actors on the sets of Lust Stories 2, the second instalment of the Lust Stories franchise. Their relationship began after the shoot of the 2023 series. Vijay had earlier revealed that it took 20-25 days for their first date to happen.