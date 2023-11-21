Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma twin in all-black on date night. Internet calls them perfect jodi: Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma stepped out in Mumbai last evening to enjoy a date night. The paparazzi clicked Tamannaah and Vijay dressed in matching all-black ensembles. The couple's twinning sartorial moment delighted their fans, who took to social media to compliment them in the comments section and call them a 'perfect jodi'. Scroll through to see what Tamannaah and Vijay's fans commented and read our download on their all-black looks inside. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma twin in all-black on date night.

What Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma wore on their night out

Paparazzi pages took to Instagram to share videos of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma during their night out in Mumbai. The snippets show Tamannaah embracing the waistcoat trend with her twist for the occasion and Vijay complementing her in a comfy-chic attire. While Tamannaah wore a cropped waistcoat and matching wrap pants styled with minimal accessories and glam picks, Vijay chose a sweatshirt and pants set.

Tamannaah's waistcoat features a halter V neckline highlighting her decolletage, front button closures, a backless design, an asymmetric cropped hem, and a figure-hugging fit accentuating her torso. She teamed it with matching pants featuring a high-rise waistline, a wrap silhouette, flared design, and floor-grazing hem length. She styled the ensemble with matching kitten heels, a grey-coloured mini shoulder bag, glowing skin, feathered brows, pink lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, and mascara on the lashes. Side-parted open locks gave the finishing touch.

Vijay complemented Tamannaah in a black printed sweatshirt featuring a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs and waist, and a relaxed fitting. He completed his ensemble with acid-washed black denim jeans with a baggy silhouette and a straight-leg fit. Chunky sneakers, a back-swept hairdo, and a trimmed beard gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah and Vijay's fans took to the comments section to shower the couple with love. One fan commented, "Best couple in B-Town." Another wrote, "They look so cute." A user wrote, "Perfect jodi."