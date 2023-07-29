Tamannaah Bhatia feels her glamorous best in pre-draped Falguni Shane Peacock saree with a thigh-high slit: All pics

Tamannaah Bhatia delighted her fans today by sharing pictures from a recent photoshoot dressed in a jaw-dropping hot red-coloured saree look. Tamannaah mixed the elegance of traditional wear with the boldness of contemporary style with her ensemble, fit for the modern woman who loves experimenting. She styled the six yards elegantly with minimal accessories and striking makeup. Scroll through to check out the pictures. Tamannaah Bhatia feels her glamorous best in a pre-draped Falguni Shane Peacock saree. (Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia looks her glamorous best in a red saree

On Saturday, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram to share pictures of herself in the red-coloured embellished saree with the caption, "Jailer audio launch! [heart and fire emojis] PS: Trust @falgunishanepeacockindia to always make you feel your glamorous best! [bomb emoji]." The photos show the actor showing off the Falguni Shane Peacock number. If you loved Tamannaah's look, add the saree to your wedding wear collection. It is perfect for cocktail parties, Mehendi ceremonies, or the wedding day.

Tamannaah Bhatia's saree look decoded

Tamannaah's red saree comes adorned with shimmering sequin embellishments, intricate beadwork, and tassel embellishments on the borders. The pre-draped number features a sheer overlay, a thigh-high slit on the front, a mermaid silhouette hugging the actor's enviable frame, and a pleated pallu cascading into a floor-sweeping train.

Tamannaah Bhatia wears a Falguni Shane Peacock saree. (Instagram)

Tamannaah wore the saree with a bralette-style blouse featuring triple-embellished straps, shimmering sequin embellishments, beaded tassels on the hem, a bustier-styled front, fitted design, an over-the-body embellished buckle, and a plunging sweetheart neckline highlighting her decolletage.

Tamannaah accessorised the striking ensemble with dangling earrings and gold strappy pumps. In the end, Tamannaah chose winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, light contouring, beaming highlighter, mauve lip shade, and glowing skin for the glam picks. A side-parted and lightly tousled open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch to the ensemble.

What do you think of Tamannaah Bhatia's ethnic yet modern look?