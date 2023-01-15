Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma steal the night in stylish looks at an event. See pics, videos

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made headlines at the beginning of this year when fans spotted them 'kissing' in a video from a recent New Year's bash in Goa. Today, Tamannaah and Vijay grabbed eyeballs once again as they attended an event and posed for the paparazzi. The rumoured couple wowed at the occasion, dressed in stylish looks and served their fashion A-game. While Tamannaah chose a cut-out dress, Vijay looked dapper in a quirky ensemble. Keep scrolling to find out what they wore to the occasion. (Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia's green lehenga with unique blouse is for every bride-to-be who wants to ditch red on her wedding day)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma look stylish at an event

On Sunday, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended an event in Mumbai. The rumoured lovebirds chose stylish ensembles and showed off their fits for the paparazzi. The pictures and videos from the occasion show Vijay and Tamannah posing together, sharing candid moments on the red carpet, and even having a fun conversation. Though Vijay's printed ensemble grabbed eyeballs, Tamannaah served classy elegance in a blue-coloured midi dress. Check out the snippets below.

Regarding the design elements, Tamannaah's dress features a plunging V neckline, puffed shoulders, full-length bell sleeves, cut-outs on the waist, figure-hugging fit accentuating her frame, a thigh-high slit, and an asymmetric high-low hemline.

Tamannaah accessorised the dress with gold-tone jewellery -including dangling hoop earrings and statement rings - and contrasting pink high-heel stilettos. In the end, Tamannaah chose pink eye shadow, rouged cheeks, mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, a glowing base, and a centre-parted updo.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attend an event in stylish outfits. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

As for Vijay Varma, the actor complemented Tamannaah in a black sweatshirt featuring multi-coloured and printed patchwork embroidery. He styled it with black distressed grey denim jeans, heeled black boots, a denim Beret, tinted glasses, ear studs, and a clean-shaven face.

Meanwhile, as per a recent report in Pinkvilla, Tamannaah and Vijay's first meeting took place on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's short, which will be a part of Lust Stories 2. The two stars have not addressed the dating rumours.