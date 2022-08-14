Tamannaah Bhatia is 'busy being glamorous' at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 in off-shoulder gown: All pics

On Friday, several Bollywood stars travelled to Melbourne to kickstart the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was also among a host of celebrities who arrived in the Australian city to attend the event. And she has been dropping back-to-back stunning pictures of herself from the ongoing festival, giving a treat for the eyes of all the fashion lovers. Her new post shows the star enjoying her diva moment in an off-shoulder gown. We love every bit of this voguish moment.

On Sunday, Tamannaah took to Instagram to drop pictures of her glam look for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. The images show the star busy being glamorous in her head-turning ensemble and striking glam poses for the camera. Her outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label Safiyaa, and celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Tamannaah in it. "This line is busy being glamorous," the actor captioned her post. Check out her pictures below. (Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia in bralette and thigh-slit skirt will make your heart skip a beat)

Tamannaah Bhatia's silk satin dress comes in emerald green and black hue. It features an off-the-shoulder bow-shaped neckline flaunting the star's decolletage and adding a sultry vibe to her whole look. Additional details include a floor-grazing hem length, knee-high slit on the front and a bodycon fitting highlighting Tamannaah's curves perfectly.

Tamannaah teamed the dual-toned gown with see-through opera gloves, adding a modern-esque victorian touch to her chic look. A pair of gold heart-shaped earrings embellished with a stone, side-parted sleek hairdo, shimmering nude eye shadow, coral-hued lip shade, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring completed the glam picks.

Earlier, Tamannaah had posted several pictures of herself dressed in an emerald green saree and a unique cut-out embellished blouse for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. The star styled her traditional look with an updo, minimal makeup and emerald jewellery. "Miss B in her Bollywood avatar," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022 is being held in the Victorian capital from Friday, August 12, to Tuesday, August 30.