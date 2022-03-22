Tamannaah Bhatia in printed bikini and cover-up enjoys lunch by the sea in Maldives: See pic, video

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia may be back from her holiday in the Maldives, but she is still in the island state of mind. The star had escaped to the island nation to enjoy some time relaxing amid the sun, sea, and the white sand beaches. Tamannaah posted photos and videos from her time there. It showed her cycling around the resort, doing photoshoots during sunsets and more. Tamannaah's latest post shows her enjoying lunch by the sea, and it will give you fashion and travel goals.

On Monday, Tamannaah posted a photo and a video of herself chilling at the beach on a sunny day. The picture showed the star holding her lunch, and the video is of her enjoying a burger. "Could get used to lunch time looking like this," the star captioned the post. She wore a printed bikini set teamed with a cape-like cover-up for the photoshoot.

Check out the post here:

Tamannaah chose a red bikini set for her lunch date in the Maldives. The 32-year-old star's strappy bikini top comes with a U neckline, quirky print in blue shade, and a midriff-baring cropped length. She teamed it with high-waisted matching bikini bottoms and a blue and white printed cover-up. It has an asymmetric hemline and a front tie knot.

ALSO READ | Tamannaah Bhatia in bikini top and shorts wanders beaches in Maldives

Tamannaah tied her locks in a sleek top knot to style the beach-ready look. She chose bead and shell adorned necklaces for accessories and flaunted her glowing sunkissed skin. If you are looking for tips on upgrading your beach holiday wardrobe, take inspiration from the star's recent looks.

Earlier, Tamannaah had posted photos from a photoshoot she did during the sunset while standing on a wooden dock by the sea. She wore a pink bralette, printed shorts and a billowy pink cover-up. "Wandering but never lost," the star had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah has finished the first schedule of Babli Bouncer which is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar.