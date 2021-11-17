Tamannaah Bhatia is an eternal goddess in magnetic silver gown, all pics inside

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is taking over the internet one fashionable look at a time, and we have to say it is a moment to witness. The star recently attended an event in Hyderabad, and she channelled her inner eternal goddess for the occasion wearing a beauteous silver gown. Her red-carpet-worthy look stopped the internet, and we are sure you will love it too.

Tamannaah posted pictures of her look on Instagram recently and delighted netizens. She captioned the posts, "It's glow time #TooGlamToGiveADamn #shineon #glitterandglam." Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, who has also worked with stars like Deepika Padukone, also posted Tamannaah's photos on her page.

The goddess-like silver dress is by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. It is perfect for a number of occasions, from attending your best friend's cocktail party to an intimate engagement bash. Pair it with minimal earrings for a daytime event, or style with bold make-up to look evening-ready. Scroll to find out how Tamannaah styled it.

The silver dress comes with a fit-and-flare silhouette, intricate pleated details all over, a plunging V neckline, and triple in-seam lining on the torso that accentuated Tamannaah's curves perfectly. The exaggerated cape sleeves attached to the shoulders and the floor-sweeping train added an ethereal vibe.

Tamannaah wore the silver gown with minimal jewels, allowing the magnetic creation to be the hero. She chose yellow and white stone-decorated drop earrings and a diamond ring to accessorise the ensemble.

A sleek side-swept hairdo with a few strands sculpting the side profile, deep plum lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, sharp contour, winged eyeliner, and subtle eye shadow rounded off the glam.

On the work front, Tamannaah was recently seen in the Telugu film Maestro. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Maestro started streaming on Disney+Hotstar on September 17. It also features Nithiin and Nabha Natesh in pivotal roles. The film is the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. She also has F3, Plan A Plan B and Gurthunda Seethakalam in her kitty.

