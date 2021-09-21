Tamannaah Bhatia in 94k nude pink blazer dress stuns with her irresistible charm

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram timeline gives a glimpse into her eclectic wardrobe. The actor never shies away from experimenting with various style statements, case in point, her latest pictures from a glamorous photoshoot. Taking power dressing to the next level, she wore a nude pink blazer dress and stunned netizens with her irresistible charm.

Tamannaah took to Instagram on Monday to post several pictures of herself from a photoshoot. She chose a quirky yet glamorous blazer dress from the shelves of Mae Paris and teamed it with minimal accessories, allowing the ensemble to be the star.

The nude pink look was conceptualised by Shaleena Nathani, who works with celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, and Nora Fatehi. Scroll down to see all the pictures and to know how Tamannaah styled the attire.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia keeps treating her fans with dreamy pictures of herself that often are a testament to her sartorial prowess, just like this nude pink ensemble. This sexy and sensual dress leaves a bewitching aura on its path.

The bodycon ensemble featured an integrated lightweight suit jacket with structured shoulders, plunging neckline, a wide point collar and long cuffed sleeves.

The waist of the midi was cinched by a multitude of lycra pleats highlighting the bust. The pleating also continued sideways on the skirt, sculpting the hips and adding a pleasant silhouette to the entire look.

Keen on including Tamannaah's look in your wardrobe? We have found the price details for you. The dress will cost you ₹94,595 (1,095 Euros).

The Fatal dress. (mae-paris.com)

Tamannaah teamed the nude dress with strappy green pumps and patterned gold hoop earrings. She tied her locks in a sleek back low bun with a messy touch.

The actor chose sleek winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, on-fleek eyebrows, and glowing skin to complete her glam.

