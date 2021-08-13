Tamannaah Bhatia serves strong 70s vibes in Sabyasachi x H&M bralette and denims

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia keeps treating her fans with dreamy pictures of herself that often are a testament to her sartorial prowess. The actor has never shied away from making bold fashion statements, be it on the red carpet or for a photoshoot. Recently, she proved the same as she took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself.

Tamannaah chose to wear clothes from the latest Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration for the shoot and painted an alluring picture for her fans. She wore a white bralette with a unique printed bomber jacket and denims.

Tamannaah shared the photos with the caption, "It's time to follow your wanderlust into the whimsical world of Sabyasachi with the hottest fashion collaboration of the season! Sabysachi x H&M - a place where florals are monochrome and daydreamers reign."

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia is sexy beyond words in shimmery bodycon gown for shoot

Giving us strong retro, 70s fashion vibes, Tamannaah slipped into a cotton bralette from the collection. The sleeveless crop top featured a plunging neckline, button details on the torso, and a gathered front.

The actor layered the bralette with a tropical printed and embroidered crop bomber jacket with balloon sleeves. She completed the look with high-waist flared denims accessorised with a dainty gold chain belt.

Tamannaah wore the outfit with a statement-making layered chain and quirky rings. She left her luscious tresses open and, for glam, opted for subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes and on-fleek eyebrows.

Meanwhile, ace Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's collaboration with Swedish apparel retailer H&M has created quite the buzz on social media. The whimsical prints and structured designs have left many swooning, and it seems like Tamannaah Bhatia is also one of them.

On the work front, Tamannaah will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise Tabu's role in the movie. She is also the host of the cooking reality TV show MasterChef.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter