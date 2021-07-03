Tamannaah Bhatia is sexy beyond words in shimmery bodycon gown for MasterChef shoot

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is cooking up a storm with a glamorous photoshoot from the sets of her new show MasterChef Telugu, and the internet cannot keep calm. The actor took to Instagram recently to give her fans a glimpse of her striking look by sharing a series of pictures. She wore a sparkly deep plum sequinned gown by designer Zara Umrigar. She proved that none can rock shimmery ensembles quite like her.

Tamannaah shared photos of herself dressed in a plunging V neckline dark plum bodycon gown on Instagram with the caption, “It’s berry delicious.” It wasn’t just her dress but also her make-up that spoke volumes of her styling prowess and captured our eye.





ALSO READ: Tamannaah's 3D hair flip is a hit with fans, Shruti Haasan calls her 'gorgeous'

Tamannaah’s sequinned gown featured strappy details with intricate cut-outs on it. It was hand-embroidered with beads, crystals and sequins that made her shine like a diamond. The deep plum colour made it all look sexier. The torso of the dress had a sheer patch, and the back had a criss-cross pattern that took things up by a notch.

The dress hugged Tamannaah’s curves exquisitely, and we are swooning. She wore the gown with peep-toe gold sandals and several statement rings. The minimal add-ons allowed the dress to be the highlight of her look.

Tamannaah left her silky tresses open in a middle parting and styled them in soft waves. Her glam included matching shimmery plum eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, filled-in eyebrows, dewy make-up, glossy pink lip shade and a light hint of blush on the cheeks.

On the work front, she will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise Tabu’s role in the movie. She will also be a host on the cooking reality TV show MasterChef. It will mark Tamannaah’s debut as a TV show host.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter