Tamannaah Bhatia's 3D hair flip is a hit with fans, Shruti Haasan calls her 'gorgeous girl'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share another picture from the sets of an upcoming cooking show, MasterChef Telugu. In the picture, Tamannaah donned a shinny beige-coloured gown with her hair loose and simple makeup.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor gave another sneak peek MasterChef Telugu. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Flipping out #Mastercheftelugu #Behindthescenes #shooting". Fans have been showering her picture with love. One Instagram user wrote, "Beauty by soul and a sweet and kind heart". Another Instagram user complimented her, saying, "Mam, your so sweet and beautiful girl in the whole world. Your beauty is just killing me. Lots of love for you mam harsh from Delhi". Another fan expressed her eagerness for the show as they wrote, "Waiting for ur show Tamannaah Bhatia mam". A fourth user declared her Queen, as he wrote: "Barbie doll and beauty Queen"





Actor Shruti Hassan also joined fans and dropped a heart emoji with a comment that read "You gorgeous girl".

A couple of days ago, Tamannaah had posted a picture from the same location with actor Vijay Sethupathi. She was seen in an embellished maroon gown alongside Vijay Sethupathi, who wore a tee and a jacket teamed with a pair rugged denim. Sharing the post, she expressed her excitement for the show and wrote, "Happy to have shot the promo of MasterChef Telugu with Actor Vijay Sethupathi coming soon on Gemini TV."

MasterChef is a cooking reality TV show which is expected to release next month. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Sethupathi will appear as hosts for the first season. This show will mark Tamannaah's debut as a TV show host.

She will be seen sharing screen space with actor Nithiin and Nabha Natesh in the upcoming film Maestro. She also has a string of other films in the pipeline, including F3, a sequel to F2, Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam, and That Is Mahalakshmi.