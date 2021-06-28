Tamannaah Bhatia shares MasterChef Telugu promo pic with Vijay Sethupathi, fans say they’re ‘eagerly waiting’

Tamannaah Bhatia, who will soon be seen as the host the first season of MasterChef Telugu, left fans in awe with her latest picture on Sunday. It also featured actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Tamannaah wore a gorgeous embellished maroon gown while Vijay Sethupathi kept it casual and cool in a tee and a jacket teamed with a pair rugged denims.

Sharing the picture, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Happy to have shot the promo of MasterChef Telugu with Actor Vijay Sethupathi coming soon on Gemini TV."





Fans showered her post with love with expressing their eagerness for the show to begin. One user wrote, "You are incredibly beautiful." A second one said, "Cannot wait for the show." Another person suggested the actors take good care of themselves as the third wave of coronavirus is expected to hit anytime soon. He commented, "Ok that's nice and take precautions very strictly bcz 3rd wave delta variant has started." A fourth user wrote, “Eagerly Waiting For The First Episode Tammy." Yet another fan expressed his happiness and said, "Deadly excited to see Vijay Sethupathy."

Sometime back, Tamannaah gave a sneak peek from the sets of the cooking reality show. She was spotted along with the show's crew members. Tamannaah wore a silver-coloured gown. Sharing it, she simply wrote: "Coming Soon."

Vijay and Tamannaah last shared screen in the 2016 Tamil movie Dharma Durai.

On the work front, Tamannaah is also busy shooting her upcoming film, Maestro, which is a Hindi remake of the film Andhadhun. She has a string of films in the pipeline including F3, a sequel to F2, Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam, and That Is Mahalakshmi.

Vijay Sethupathi too has also a number of different projects in different stages of production including Hindi film Mumbaikar, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Article 19(1)(a), Maamanithan, Laabam and Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir among others in the pipeline.

