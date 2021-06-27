Tamannaah Bhatia shares a flowchart to justify her love for samosas, fans say ‘so relatable’

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is a big foodie and her latest post only proves it. The actor shared a picture on Instagram of a flow chart and demonstrated how she gets into a conflict with her inner self every time it comes to eating samosas.

Elaborating about her love for samosas and sharing the meme, she wrote, "There has never been a post describing my thoughts more accurately" #samosaislife #diaryofafoodie #foodie #foodlover #foodislife.” Fans and followers shared their comments on Tamannaah Bhatia's post.





One user wrote, "We feel you." A second user came up with a new flow chart and wrote, "Do I feel like eating it? If yes, eat with thanks, and gratitude, chew well, savour, eat without guilt ..get back to life with no afterthoughts ...don’t overeat, don’t give it significance above the joy of having it. If you feel you are going to feel bad and guilty after eating it, better not to start eating it." Another person commented, "So relatable." While fourth user suggested, "I think u should not Tamannaah."

On Saturday, Tamannaah shared another picture of herself dolled up in a gorgeous pink dress and heels. She hashtagged the words #workingweekend #goodvibes #pinkisthenewblack #shooting and added captioned the picture, “I study rainbows.”

Also read: When Neena Gupta told Masaba Gupta why she can't become an actor: 'Jis tarah tumhara shakal hai...'

Tamannaah is gearing up to host the first season of her upcoming TV reality show, MasterChef India. She has also been busy shooting her upcoming film Maestro, a remake of Hindi film Andhadhun. Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as the blind musician who gets embroiled in a murder mystery. Nabha Natesh will play Radhika Apte roles while Tamannaah will step into the shoes of the character essayed by Tabu.

She has a string of films in the pipeline including F3, which is a sequel to F2, Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam, Bole Chudiya and That is Mahalakshmi.

ott:10