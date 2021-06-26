Tamannaah Bhatia shares pic from sets of MasterChef Telugu, here's everything you need to know about the show

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in the web series November Story, took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of her from the sets of an upcoming reality cooking show, MasterChef Telugu.

In the picture, Tamannaah Bhatia is seen on the sets of MasterChef Telugu along with the show’s crew members. She is seen wearing a silver-coloured gown with wavy hair. Her back faces the camera. Sharing it, she wrote, "Coming soon....".

Her picture soon went viral; fans have been showering her picture with love. One Instagram user wrote, "Can't wait to see you." While a second declared her as a queen, he wrote, "Extra and Extraordinary Looking like a Sea Queen." A third fan took to the comment box and said, "Eagerly Wating..."

Interestingly, this show will mark Tamannaah's debut as a TV show host of an upcoming cooking show on the lines of Master Chef for a popular Telugu channel. As per reports, the show will be shot in a special set built in Bengaluru. The first shoot is slated to start from July. The show is expected to have 15 contestants, with three chefs as judges. The show will entertain the audience on weekends only and will be aired on Gemini TV.

For the unversed, MasterChef is a TV reality show based on cooking. People from different backgrounds participate to win the prestigious title.

Tamannaah is also busy shooting her upcoming film, Maestro, a remake of Hindi film Andhadhun. Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as the blind musician who gets embroiled in a murder mystery. Nabha Natesh will play Radhika Apte roles while Tamannaah will step into the shoes of the character essayed by Tabu.

Her upcoming films include F3, a sequel to F2, Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam and That Is Mahalakshmi.