Loved Tamannaah Bhatia's fusion look at MasterChef Telugu? Here's what it costs

A contemporary fashion that is a preferred choice of people of all class and ages is the fusion wear which is a creative blend of styles of any two or more cultures and Tamannaah Bhatia was seen slaying the same at MasterChef Telugu. Though her silhouette was basically from Western influence, it was blended with Indian textiles and styling that made us fall in love instantly with her look.

Urging fans to go green this festive season, Tamannaah aced the funky fushion fashion at MasterChef Telugu in a sultry taffeta embellished bralette with a detachable sleeve and a pair of pants and we are not getting over her gorgeous green monochrome outfit anytime soon. Moreover it flaunted Gen-Z's swoon-worthy and summer 2021's breakout fashion trend of co-ords.

Taking to her social media handle earlier this month, Tamannaah had shared a few pictures that showed her acing the style game and the Internet was on fire. The pictures featured the diva donning a three piece set in ombre taffeta.

The sexy bralette came with delicate blue straps and was embellished in 3D embroidery with mettalic accents, colourful sequins, pearls and beads. Tamannaah layered it with a single detachable sleeve that too sported 3D embroidery with mettalic accents, colourful sequins, pearls and beads.

She teamed it with a pair of high-waist baggy green satin pants that came with similar embellishments and featured pleated details. A golden chain came with the outfit that was worn diagonally across her shoulder and Tamannaah further accessorised it with a set of rings from Myrha By Rhea Bothra and a pair of earrings from Antarez Jewels.

She left her luscious soft curly tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of brick red lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Tamannaah amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sassy poses for the camera, Tamannaah captioned the pictures, “More daily greens” and punctuated it with a green heart emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label, Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika, that boasts of a fierce urban sense of style and redefining fashion boundaries in Bridal Couture, Haute Couture and Pret/Resort Wear. The three piece set in ombre taffeta originally costs ₹56,000 on the designer website.

Tamannaah Bhatia's three piece set in ombre taffeta from Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika(papadontpreach.com)

Tamannaah Bhatia was styled by celebrity stylists and creative consultants Sukriti Grover, Vani Gupta and Vasudha Guptaa. On another note, co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach.

Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

