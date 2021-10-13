Tamannaah Bhatia in bralette and thigh-slit skirt will make your heart skip a beat

If we could use two words to describe Tamannaah Bhatia's eclectic sartorial collection, it would be elegant and glamourous. The actor has made a name for herself in the industry with her standout roles in the past. However, her fashion game is also worth swooning over and impresses the fashion police every single time.

Tamannaah recently took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself in a shimmering bralette and a bodycon skirt. She shined brighter than a diamond in the photos and even captioned her posts with a diamond and star emoticon. The silver and velvety black colour combination painted an ethereal image of the star.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani styled Tamannaah's trendy outfit. The bralette and skirt set is from the shelves of the designer label Rudraksh Dwivedi. Tina Mukharjee did the star's hairdo, and Aanchal Khanna did her make-up. Scroll ahead to see all the photos of the star.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia in nude pink blazer dress stuns with her irresistible charm

Tamannaah's look of the day featured a metallic silver bralette top with a plunging drop neckline, barely-there sequinned straps, and beaded embellishments. Flaunting her toned midriff, the Baahubali actor wore a black velvet skirt with the blouse. It came with a figure-hugging silhouette, floor-sweeping hemline, and a thigh-baring side slit.

Tamannaah teamed the ensemble with pointed silver pumps that came with metallic spikes and satin black ribbon straps. For accessories, the actor chose silver drop earrings and a ring. Sleeked back tresses tied in a top bun rounded off her hairdo.

Glowing skin, beaming highlighter, blush pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, and sharp contour rounded off Tamannaah's make-up.

On the work front, Tamannaah was recently seen in the Telugu film Maestro. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Maestro started streaming on Disney+Hotstar on September 17 and also features Nithiin and Nabha Natesh in pivotal roles. The film is the Telugu remake of Andhadhun.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON