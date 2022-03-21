Tamannaah Bhatia in bikini top and shorts wanders beaches in Maldives: See stunning pics

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia jetted off to the Maldives to enjoy a relaxing vacation amid the clear blue sea and white sand beaches. The star has been posting pictures and videos from her time there, and it is giving us major travel and fashion goals. Her latest post shows her enjoying the sunset in a trendy outfit. She captioned it, "Wandering but never lost." Keep scrolling to take a look at Tamannaah's post.

On Sunday, Tamannaah shared a glimpse of her time spent in the Maldives with fans on social media. The actor posed barefoot on a wooden dock by the sea. The photo had a backdrop of a breathtaking sunset. She chose a trendy bikini top and printed bottoms for the seaside photoshoot, serving a glamorous look for turning heads during a beach holiday. You should definitely take notes.

sweetheart neckline, gathered pleats on the front, frilled sleeves, and an asymmetric hemline. Flaunting her tone midriff, the star wore the top with mini shorts featuring black floral print on a white background.

Tamannaah layered the bikini and shorts set with a cape-like cover-up in a matching fuchsia pink shade. It features long sleeves with gathered cuffs, an open front, billowy silhouette, and semi-sheer fabric.

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in bikini top and shorts in the Maldives.

Gold accessories rounded off Tamannaah's glam beach look. She opted for a chained choker necklace and large gold hoop earrings. Messy and centre-parted open beach waves, blushed skin and nude pink lip shade completed the actor's glam picks.

Earlier, Tamannah had posted a photo of herself riding a tricycle on the beach with the caption, "Guess who has all the ice cream in the trunk." With wet windswept hair, floral cropped shirt and denim shorts, the star nailed the beach look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah has finished the first schedule of Babli Bouncer which is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar.