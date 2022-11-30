Tamannaah Bhatia's green lehenga with unique blouse is for every bride-to-be who wants to ditch red on her wedding day

Wedding season can take a toll on you if you are the one who is about to get married. Amid the endless functions and choosing designer outfits for each occasion, finding the perfect lehenga for your wedding day takes the topmost priority. With the traditional red shade becoming passé for modern brides, you can always make a statement by picking a different colour. So, if you are a bride-to-be who wants to ditch red on her wedding day, we have a sartorial inspiration straight from Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram page. Find more details inside.

Tamannaah Bhatia dons a green lehenga for attending an event

On Tuesday, Tamannaah Bhatia posted several pictures of herself from an event on Instagram. The images show Tamannaah dressed in a turquoise green lehenga with a unique blouse and matching dupatta. She shared the post with wave emojis as the caption and revealed that the lehenga set is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Falguni Shane Peacock. The attire boasts of their signature design elements. A bride-to-be can easily don this traditional look for the wedding day or the mehendi night. So, don't forget to steal some styling tips from Tamannaah for your lookbook. See the photos below. (Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia paints the town a romantic pink in dreamy pantsuit and bold red lips: Check out pics)

Tamannaah's unique blouse comes in gold and turquoise green hues. It features a wide plunging U neckline, cut-outs on the midriff, beaded tassels on the borders, half-length sleeves, colourful sequin embellishments adorned all over, and a cropped midriff-baring hem.

Tamannaah teamed the short choli with a matching lehenga featuring a high-rise waist, intricate gold and white applique work, broad borders in a dark blue hue, and beaded embellishments. Lastly, she completed the ensemble by draping a matching embroidered and tassel-adorned dupatta on her arms.

Tamannaah looks gorgeous in a heavily embellished lehenga set. (Instagram)

For the accessories, Tamannaah chose ornate bangles, statement rings, and a Kundan gold choker necklace. Lastly, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks for Tamannaah.

So, are you picking this look for the wedding season?