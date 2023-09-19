Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, more stars attend Jaane Jaan special screening: Who wore what

Several Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the trailer launch event of Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat's upcoming Netflix drama Jaane Jaan. The guest list included stars like Vijay Varma, his actor-girlfriend Tamannah Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nora Fatehi, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alaya F, Esha Gupta, the makers of Jaane Jaan, and a few more celebrities. The stars came dressed in stylish casual-chic fits for the event. Scroll through to check out who wore what to the event. Vijay Varma, Tamannah Bhatia, Kartik Aaryan, and Nora Fatehi attend Jaane Jaan screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what at the Jaane Jaan screening event

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia attended the screening of his upcoming film, Jaane Jaan, in Mumbai. Vijay chose a coordinated outfit for the occasion. He wore a tropical printed mustard-coloured silk-satin blazer and pants set, styled with a black button-down shirt. A clean-shaven look, backswept hairdo, and black dress shoes rounded it all off. Tamannaah complemented her boyfriend at the screening in a denim dress featuring spaghetti straps, a square neckline, a pleated silhouette, a colourful belt cinching the waist, and a midi hem length. She rounded it off with denim high heels, a messy top knot, dangling earrings, and minimal makeup.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan chose an all-black look for the Jaane Jaan screening event. He wore a crewneck black T-shirt and matching linen pants for the occasion. While the top comes in a figure-hugging fitting, the pants feature a tapered fitting. He complemented the ensemble with white sneakers, a classy watch, backswept hairdo, and a trimmed beard.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi arrived for the screening of Jaane Jaan in a stylish beige midi dress decorated with an abstract print in a black hue. The head-turning ensemble comes with an open Mandarin collar, front button closures, a thigh-high slit, a matching fabric belt cinching the waistline, quarter-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and a form-fitted silhouette. She styled the dress with black stilettos, a top-handle mini bag, centre-parted open locks, dainty ear studs, and striking glam picks.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper at the Jaane Jaan screening event in a denim collared shirt featuring a faded pattern, a bright yellow print, front button closures, and a relaxed fitting. He styled it with black cargo pants, chunky sneakers, a sleek chain, tinted shades, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta embraced the form-fitting silhouette at the Jaane Jaan screening in a black bodycon dress featuring a sleeveless silhouette, a plunging neckline, a back slit, and a midi hem length. She styled the ensemble with a neon green-coloured top handle bag, a half-tied hairdo, striking glam picks, high heels, and a dainty chain.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan attended the star-studded event last night in a black and white printed shirt featuring a relaxed fitting, half-length sleeves, a plunging neck, and front button closures. He completed the outfit with black denim cargo pants, white sneakers, a trimmed beard, and a messy hairdo.