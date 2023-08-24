Tamannaah Bhatia with Vijay Varma attends Aakhri Sach screening in quirky corset, stylish fit. Internet says 'hit jodi'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended the screening of her upcoming crime investigative thriller series Aakhri Sach in Mumbai last night. The star-studded event saw many celebrities in attendance, including Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Banerjee, Uorfi Javed, and others. Tamannaah and Vijay arrived at the event together and posed for the paparazzi. While Tamannaah stole the show with her quirky printed corset, shirt and pants set, Vijay opted for a relaxed look featuring a purple sweatshirt and black denim jeans. Scroll through to check out what they wore. Tamannaah Bhatia with Vijay Varma attends the screening of Aakhri Sachi in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma at Aakhri Sach screening

The paparazzi clicked Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma at the screening of her upcoming series, Aakhri Sach. They shared the snippets from the event on social media. The videos show Tamannaah and Vijay arriving at the event and posing for the paparazzo. The clips also show the couple's adorable moments on the red carpet. Fans hearted the posts and showered love in the comments. One user wrote, "I love this couple, they look so good together." Another wrote, "Cute couple." A few other netizens called them a 'lovely couple' and dropped heart-eye emojis under the post.

Decoding Tamannaah Bhatia's outfit

Tamannaah shot a photoshoot in the ensemble she wore for the screening. She captioned the post, "Decided to match the sky!." Her look for the screening features a white shirt featuring pointed collars, a plunging neckline, full-length sleeves with closed cuffs, a relaxed silhouette, a curved hem, and front button closures. She styled it with dark blue pants featuring a high-rise waist, a fitted design on the thighs, flared hems, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Tamannaah cinched the white blouse at the midriff with a quirky printed closet featuring a multi-coloured pattern in red, blue, green, orange, yellow, and black hues. She accessorised the ensemble with purple pointed high heels, statement gold rings, and a dainty chain.

Lastly, she chose sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, glossy blush pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter. Centre-parted and open silky tresses gave the finishing touch to her glamorous avatar.