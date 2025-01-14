Jim Carrey's longtime $20m LA mansion under threat after massive discount finally attracted buyer amid financial crisis

Thousands of homes have fallen prey to the most destructive streak of wildfires Los Angeles has ever seen. As the blazing tragedy continues to engulf Southern California, actor Jim Carrey’s mansion may be next on the fires’ victim list. Aerial view of Jim Carrey's longtime Los Angeles home. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Last month, the 62-year-old Robotnik icon from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 finally scored a long-awaited win on his Los Angeles mansion’s sale. With an original asking price of $28.9 million, The Mask star’s Brentwood home first hit the market in early 2023. Suffering several price cuts, the 10,954-square-foot residence ultimately attracted a buyer and entered into contract after Carrey slashed almost $10 million off the original price, revising it to $19.75 million.

Sale of Jim Carrey's LA mansion still pending

After a nearly two-year arduous wait, the house finally found a potential buyer. However, the pending sale, as confirmed by The US Sun, may hit another snag given the current circumstances of the neighbourhood. Just weeks after Carrey’s property went into escrow, the expanding Pacific Palisades fires are edging closer to the place he called his home for three decades. Residents in the upscale area have reportedly been given a level 3 evacuation order. It’s been a week since the fires first ignited, but as of Monday morning, the fire line, now closing in on Mandeville Canyon Road, was only 14% contained.

Listed online as a “celebrity tennis court estate,” Jim Carrey’s former house features five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The Hollywood comedian purchased the property back in 1994 for $3.8 million. These developments surrounding the actor’s decades-old LA home emerged in time for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiere.

Jim Carrey previously opened up about his financial woes

Although the Ace Ventura icon had initially expressed how “fairly serious” he was about retiring from acting, he presumably pushed those plans back due to financial reasons. While at the Sonic 3 red carpet in London in December, Carrey explained why he’d returned to the threequel despite his previous retirement claims. “I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And, you know, it’s just … I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly,” he told AP Entertainment.

More about the Brentwood house

At the time when his house was first listed for sale, the Canadian-born movie star told the New York Post, “For three decades, it’s been a sanctuary for me, but I don't spend a lot of time there now, and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have.” The Los Angeles residence boasts the inclusion of a waterfall pool, yoga space, wine cellar, art gallery, Art Deco theatre, fireplaces, chef’s kitchen and popcorn concession room.

An online listing associated with the house reads, “The gorgeous custom art deco theatre evokes the iconic movie palaces of Hollywood, with popcorn concession room, mohair fabric walls, and burl wood columns.”