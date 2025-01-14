How Angelina Jolie and kids are giving back to the community as Southern California wildfires rage on

Angelina Jolie and her six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, are “volunteering around the state” as California wildfires continue to wreak havoc on life in the US state. The “heartbroken” Hollywood A-lister previously made the news for opening her $24.5 Los Feliz compound – commonly referred to as the Cecil B DeMille Estate due to its past association with the Golden Age filmmaking legend – to friends affected by the Los Angeles fires. Angelina Jolie and her kids are going all out by "volunteering around the state” amid Los Angeles wildfires.(AFP)

Also read | Diddy connected to LA wildfires? Wild viral theory suggests sex horrors ‘cover-up' as rapper's mansion stands unscathed

How Angelina Jolie and her kids are helping those in need amid LA wildfires

In a video released by Daily Mail last week, the Maria actress said, “I will [make donations, but] right now I’m taking care of people close to me and having them at my house.” A source’s latest explanation to People on how she and her kids are helping those impacted by the deadly blazes maintained they are “asking for what’s needed and jumping in.”

Additionally, Jolie “went to see the firefighters at the Rose Bowl and is close to the team at World Central.” which she connected with during her May 2022 Ukraine visit. “Overall she is trying to listen and follow and not get in anyone’s way,” the source added.

Falling in line to support others, the Maleficent star is perceptive of the hour’s need as she knows it’s important “to bring supplies and donate .” Even though she “isn’t posting or announcing efforts,” her actions and intent are wholeheartedly committed to “trying to listen and learn.”

Angelina Jolie's Los Angeles home open to evacuated friends

By opening her 11,000-square-foot Beaux-Arts estate—bought in 2017—to her friends in need, Angelina Jolie has joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also made headlines for hosting evacuated friends at their Montecito estate.

Also read | Has Jennifer Lopez found love in much older Hollywood hotshot friends with Jennifer Garner post-Ben Affleck divorce?

Just days ago, the mom of six and her son Knox were pictured stocking up on essentials for their home guests. The 49-year-old actress bought the Los Feliz property shortly after splitting up from Brad Pitt.

Last month, the former couple's protracted 8-year divorce battle was finally settled. However, the Mr and Mrs Smith co-stars are still embroiled in their legal ‘War of the Roses’ over the French chateau and vineyard they once jointly owned.