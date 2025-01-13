Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing challenges while trying to balance their roles between entertainment and humanitarian work, a royal expert has claimed. "It is difficult for Meghan and Harry trying to find their place in the world," Royal correspondent Cameron Walker said on GB News. Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘trying to find their place in the world’ amid LA fires (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

He added, "Are they media entertainment personalities or are they going to be humanitarian workers? I think at the moment, they are straddling those two different worlds and they are trying to find their place within it."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed by Justine Bateman

Walker’s comments come as Harry and Meghan were criticised by Family Ties actress Justine Bateman, who called out the Sussexes over their Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts. Bateman slammed Harry and Meghan for what she called a “repulsive "photo op"” at an evacuation centre for victims.

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists,” Bateman wrote on X.

Harry and Meghan were spotted at the Pasadena Convention Centre on Friday, January 10, giving food parcels to people who were affected by the fire. The couple was praised by Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, who called them "great people" with "great personalities.”

"They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them," Gordo told Fox News.

Due to the tragedy, Meghan postponed the release of her Netflix cookery show – With Love, Meghan – from January 15 to March 4. "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," she said.

Walker said that had Harry and Meghan been working members of the royal family, their response would have been perceived in a different way. "If they were still working members of the Royal Family and this [wildfires] was happening in the UK, I suspect we would see them doing something similar," he said.

"I think this could be one of the last hurrahs in terms of their Netflix deal, Meghan's cooking programme,” he added.