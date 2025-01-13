Menu Explore
Justine Bateman likens Harry and Meghan to ‘ambulance chasers’ amid LA wildfire relief efforts: ‘Disaster Tourists’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 13, 2025 07:36 PM IST

Justine Bateman blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for what she called a “repulsive "photo op"” at an evacuation centre for victims.

Hollywood actress turned producer Justine Bateman has called out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts. Bateman blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for what she called a “repulsive "photo op"” at an evacuation centre for victims.

Justine Bateman likens Harry and Meghan to ‘ambulance chasers’ amid LA wildfire relief efforts (_justinebateman/Instagram, AFP)
Justine Bateman likens Harry and Meghan to 'ambulance chasers' amid LA wildfire relief efforts (_justinebateman/Instagram, AFP)

Taking to X, Bateman wrote, “Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

Fox 11 Los Angeles captured video showing Harry and Meghan in Pasadena on Friday, January 10, mingling with the city’s mayor, Victor Gordo. Fox News Digital reported that the Sussexes had opened their doors to family and friends who had to evacuate due to the deadly fire, and also donated clothing, children’s items and other essentials to help the community in distress.

Mixed reactions

X users agreed with Bateman’s assessment of the Sussexes, slamming the pair in the comment section of her post. “Thank you Justine! You are absolutely correct. It's not the first time Meghan has used a tragedy for her photo op. She went to Uvalde and used a shrine for dead children too,” one user wrote. “They are grief grifters. Despicable duo,” another said. “It’s hilarious looking at her walking around like a lost toddler, hugging everyone trying to look busy,” one user said, while another wrote, “They are truly a disgrace”.

Some users, however, defended the royals in the comment section. “Nothing wrong for them to join the grievance and talk to the victims! Stop hating where no hate is needed. They didn’t do it for money, who else showed up? No one. So stop spreading hate,” one user said, while another commented, “Really? All I see you doing is bashing the mayor and the governor and being an X Keyboard warrior. They were out there helping. You…not so much.” One user wrote, “I’m at a loss as to why you’re so bitter & angry Justine. Meghan & Harry decided to help the poor people affected by these horrific fires. Unless you expected them to wear burkhas, of course they were going to be recognised & photographed. Life is too short to be this nasty imho”.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
