Diddy connected to LA wildfires? Wild viral theory suggests sex horrors ‘cover-up' as rapper's mansion stands unscathed

Many celebrities living in or near the once-ritzy Pacific Palisades area were forced out of their affluent abodes when the wildfires started on Tuesday and gradually consumed Los Angeles. Multiple fires continue to rage on despite having already engulfed several structures high-profile celebrities once called their homes. Meanwhile, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ LA mansion reportedly stands untouched by the neighbourhood ravages. Former Bush official's theory claims that the Los Angeles may have been orchestrated to "cover up" Diddy's alleged crimes.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Conspiracy theory erupts as Diddy's house remains untouched by LA wildfires

The disgraced rapper’s lavish home being spared while he sits behind bars has only further fuelled a wild conspiracy theory fired up by Catherine Austin Fitts. The former George HW Bush official believes that the life-changing, blazing tragedy impacting celebs like Miles Teller, Anna Faris, and Anthony Hopkins for the worse by reducing their grand properties to ash may have been employed to “cover up” Diddy’s alleged sex crimes.

Joining her Financial Rebellion podcast on Thursday, January 9, Fitts questioned how deeply had people with ties to Sean Combs been affected by the ravaging California wildfires. “In situations like (the LA fires), I look at patterns. I look at some of the communities involved… How many of the homeowners were on the P Diddy list.”

The alleged ‘Diddy List’ is an unconfirmed celebrity roster curation who are believed to share connections with the Bad Boy Records founder’s notorious parties where sex horrors labelled as ‘Freak-Offs’ in formal documents took place.

Over the years, Diddy’s expansive A-list friendships with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher, Mariah Carey, Leonardo DiCaprio and others have been publicly documented. Although Paris Hilton is also included in the list, her Malibu home was ultimately destroyed in the most destructive LA wildfire in history.

At a time when multiple arson suspects have already been arrested amid the fires, Fitts said “it’s hard to conceive the original fires weren’t triggered from the sky or from the suborbital platform.” Having served as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing for Bush Sr, she asserted she’s witnessed “dreadful” manipulations being worked out to cover up horrifying cases like paedophilia.

Initial speculations about Diddy's LA mansion burning up in California wildfires

Although Combs’ 17,000-square-foot LA house, which the feds previously raided, is in the path of the wildfires, Newsweek reported that it has yet to be affected. Prior to the confirmation of Diddy’s mansion status, claims about his place burning down went viral on social media.

Last week, a Facebook user shared online: “P Diddy’s mansion in California has been completely consumed by fire. It should be noted that the house would be under investigation in a couple of days where many names would be involved in the case, unfortunately that will no longer be possible.” The claim was eventually debunked as untrue as user Fuentes Liliana appeared to have plugged in an image of a house being engulfed in flames over a decade ago, as confirmed by The Cincinnati Enquirer’s January 2014 report.

In October 2024, it was revealed that the hip-hop mogul would stand trial on May 5, 2025, on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.