Amid Stranger Things' David Harbour split rumours, Lily Allen checks into trauma clinic after heartbreaking admission

Lily Allen is possibly going through a rough patch on the personal front, as a new report suggests that the singer has checked into a trauma treatment clinic. Her mental health appears to have taken a hit for the far worse amid rising rumours of her split from her husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The latest word on the pair’s alleged collapsing marriage comes days after Allen admitted she is “spiralling" and “finding it hard to be interested in anything” in Thursday’s episode of her and co-host Miquita Oliver’s Miss Me? podcast. Lily Allen and David Harbour tied the knot in Las Vegan in 2020. (Instagram - David Harbour)

Lily Allen's NY marital home becomes a ‘triggering’ reminder of David Harbour

The Daily Mail’s Sunday report indicated that the couple’s townhouse in Brooklyn was no longer a space offering mental security. Having returned from her holiday last week, Lily reportedly felt “triggered” by the mere thought of Harbour in their New York marital home.

A source has since shared with the tabloid how “very painful” returning home has been for her. “David used to be her saviour and now he’s a trigger for her,” they told the UK-based outlet. “Lily settled her kids back into the family home and took them to school for their new term, then flew herself straight to rehab. She went a day earlier than intended as she felt wobbly and desperate to escape.”

Also read | Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Trump inauguration? Expert weighs in on Royal Family's ‘above politics’ stance

Lilly Allen's trauma treatment centre move amid David Harbour split rumours

If the report holds any truth, Allen is believed to be spending her time at an £8,000-a-week residential retreat in the US. During her time there, she is expected to participate in group counselling sessions and one-on-one therapy, counting on her to “unpack” her emotions. Since the place purportedly requires her to surrender her mobile phone, it will encourage a healthy lifestyle, including suitable eating habits and taking walks in the countryside.

The Brit singer-actress has been avidly open about how much of her early adulthood got synonymous with drug and alcohol abuse to cope with fame at a young age. “From 18 to about four or five years ago just feels like a bit of a haze, because I was literally just off my face the whole time,” she previously told the New York Times.

Singer's history of drug-alcohol abuse

In early 2024, Allen, who had by that time quit alcohol and drugs and been sober almost five years, said how all the good things in her life had helped her maintain the healthy streak. In one of her podcast episodes, she confessed: “My life has pretty much never been as good as it is now. I've got a beautiful house, my kids are happy, they're engaged, I'm connected with them, I have a good relationship with my husband, I have money, I have creative outlets.”

However, her Thursday admission starkly contrasts with what she said back then. “I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiralling and spiralling,” she told Oliver. “It’s got out of control. I’ve tried.”

Prior to her alleged trauma clinic move, Allen told her podcast audience, “I’m going away next week for a few weeks, listeners. But I do want to reassure people — because there will be speculation because of the amount of time I’m going to be taking away that. I’m going to drug rehab — I’ve not relapsed.”

Blaming a lot on mobile phones, she added, “It all comes back to the phones. They aren’t doing us any good. They certainly aren’t doing me any good at the moment. I really don’t like my phone,” she said. “I’m as guilty of that as anyone else. What I’m very excited about where I’m going over the next few weeks is that I’m not allowed my phone.”

Also read | Kim Kardashian slams $1 per hour firefighter pay amid LA wildfires after getting flak for promoting clothing line

Speculations surrounding her and the Stranger Things star’s separation grew after reports claimed that she’d found him using the celebrity dating app Raya when she made her own profile and saw him active.

Lily Allen-David Harbour marriage on rocks?

“Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

In the Sunday report, another source dug deeper into why Allen was so focussed on her healing journey: “She wants to make sure she’s feeling physically well again so she can be there for her daughters as the best mother she can be.”

Countering the portrayal of David as the “steady one,” the source said, “Lily was calmer and more grounded than she’s ever been – until she discovered that her marriage was unexpectedly over.” Hence, her decision to “taking the responsible course of action with a trip to a retreat to get her head straight" followed.

As Allen went out of town, David Harbour was snapped hanging out with his close friend Scarlett Johansson, whom he’s been great pals with since their 2021 film Black Widow. Another report also revealed that when Allen’s daughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 13, were expecting him to join them for their Christmas safari in Kenya, he was instead spotted with a mystery woman at a temple in Rishikesh, India.