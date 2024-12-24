Stranger Things' David Harbour, Lily Allen call it quits; singer returns to dating scene after 4-year marriage

English singer-songwriter Lily Allen has reportedly hopped back into the dating scene after splitting up with husband and Stranger Things star David Harbour. The swirling rumours of Allen and Harbour ending their five-year relationship have seemingly been to rest as a friend of the 39-year-old hitmaker confirmed their “separation” status with the Daily Mail. Lily Allen and David Harbour tied the knot in Las Vegan in 2020. (Instagram - David Harbour)

Meanwhile, a separate source with no ties to the mother of two dished out that her profile recently popped up on the celebrity dating app Raya with a humorously tongue-in-cheek bio. It establishes that Allen is “Looking for someone to start couples therapy with” while maintaining that she is “visiting Los Angeles from New York.”

Lily Allen and David Harbour met on the dating app Raya

Her friend ultimately weighed in on her Raya appearance following the split, saying that since the musician “takes marriage very seriously” and hasn’t officially been divorced, she isn’t actively eyeing any romantic partner on the high-profile dating app favoured by the rich and famous crowd. Allen coincidentally met her 49-year-old partner, David, on the same platform.

The couple’s joint 2019 BAFTA Tea Party outing fuelled a discussion about their potential romantic involvement. Later that year, Allen rocked an engagement ring, confirming their relationship had jumped levels. They ultimately got hitched in September 2020, and the Stranger Things icon took on the duties of stepfather to the singer’s daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11.

Last year, Allen opened up about her and Harbour’s paths crossing on Raya, as she admittedly didn’t recognise him for the Netflix star he is, thanks to his Chief Jim Hopper character. “I didn’t know who he was,” he confessed on BBC’s The Jonathan Ross Show. “I thought he was just like a sexy policeman from a reality TV show.”

Brit singer recently voiced personal struggles

The British artist’s separation from David and her dating profile revival surfaced noticeably after her admission that she is “not in a great place mentally” and “bored of men.” In October, she even admitted to having embarked on a separate path, experimenting with OnlyFans. Consequently, Lily revealed that she had started selling photos of her feet on the platform, following her pedicurist’s advice.

She gave her OnlyFans career choice a shout-out on social media. Allen was forthright about experiencing more financial elevation from “having 1,000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet” than through her “nearly 8 million monthly listeners” on Spotify.

Further detailing how she is “going through some difficult times,” Allen shared on her BBC podcast, “Miss Me?” that even though she and Harbour were going to couples therapy, there was a domestic moment when she “exploded and screamed” at her kids. “I was like, ‘I can’t handle this at the moment; I’m going through so much, I need you two to behave yourselves.” She eventually explained to them, “We're all going through some difficult stuff at the moment, so I apologise, and I'm sorry.” Recent clips of the podcast also showed that Allen skipped out on sporting her engagement ring, a feat she repeated at an addiction awareness event in London this month.