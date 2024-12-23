Justin Baldoni's ‘sought refuge’ with porn to deal with pain: Old interview resurfaces amid Blake Lively complaint

With Blake Lively’s smear campaign accusations in her sexual harassment complaint against co-star Justin Baldoni reviving the It Ends With Us drama, the interview “resurface” saga has put the actor-director under scrutiny. Blake Lively has sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment.

In an over three-year-old interview, Baldoni opened up about being introduced to porn at an early age and having since built an “unhealthy” relationship with it. “I was introduced to porn when I was 10 years old. Long before I ever, you know, could have an erection or even knew how I felt about anything,” he said on Sarah Grynberg’s “A Life of Greatness” podcast in July 2021.

He continued, “It was, you know, like any young boy who sees boobs for the first time, it’s exciting because our culture has shielded them from us because they’re sexualised. It’s cultural.”

Justin Baldoni makes porn addiction confession

In his unsettling admission, the 40-year-old Hollywood star admitted to seeking “refuge” with porn in his low moments. “I trained my brain to deal with pain with the dopamine hit… But it doesn’t mean that I’m not using something in an unhealthy way.”

He also shared with the podcast host that he would often fall back on “images and videos of naked women when I was feeling necessarily bad about myself.” Drawing parallels between how the American side of showbiz has essentially “sexualised” the female anatomy compared to other cultures and communities, he continued, “You go to places like Africa and different tribes … and the breast is the breast.”

Baldoni added, “We’ve sexualised this thing, so, of course, it becomes fascinating and interesting and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, boobs.’ And then, you know, hormones start raging.”

It End With Us drama that never ends

The It Ends With Us actor’s comments regarding his porn addiction “over the course of (his) life from this year-old interview have found life again in the wake of the Gossip Girl’s alum’s allegations of Baldoni’s allegedly inappropriate mannerism, harbouring a toxic workplace environment.

Documents filed on Friday, December 20, state that after an “all-hands” meeting involving A Simple Favor actress’ husband, Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni was purportedly warned not to show “nude videos or images of women” to his co-star. He was allegedly also urged to stop parading his “porn addiction” and to no longer make remarks about “cast and crew’s genitalia” among other disgusting conversations surrounding sex scenes and more.

Additionally, Lively accused Justin of tactically manipulating the narrative bubble around her to “destroy” her reputation.

The Shallows actress’ lawsuit was ultimately met with vehement denials, as Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, rubbished the claims as “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious.” His counterargument hinged upon targeting Lively and how she was playing out “another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ negative reputations.”

The bombshell suit entangling the It Ends With Us’ star cast comes months after the film’s premiere in August 2024, which set off the initial rumours of an alleged feud between the leading duo. Lively and Baldoni have since not been spotted together in any promotion video, interview or even their own movie premiere.