Invasive question about Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds' sex life on Justin Baldoni's mind: Bombshell sexual harassment suit
Blake Lively's legal filing against Justin Baldoni lists many demands to counter his alleged mentions of porn addiction and sex obsession.
Justin Baldoni’s reputation is taking massive hits left and right since Blake Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star for alleged sexual harassment and bringing down the movie set vibe by fostering a hostile workplace environment.
Among the many demands and allegations listed in the bombshell lawsuit addressing how Baldoni, 40, was purportedly out to “destroy” her reputation, the Gossip Girl star doubles down on his “porn addiction.” Her legal complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department on Friday also asserts he often delved into the details of his sex life.
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of popping invasive questions about her sex life
In an alleged instance, Baldoni is believed to have crossed all limits by “intrusively” questioning Lively about her intimate relationship with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
The lawsuit claims he “then intrusively asked Ms. Lively whether she and her husband climax simultaneously during intercourse, which Ms. Lively found invasive and refused to discuss.” As a result, one of Blake’s demands foregrounded in the legal documents released by the New York Times states, “No more discussion to BL and/or her employees about personal experiences with sex, including as it related to spouses or others.”
It Ends With Us especially suffered major scheduling setbacks during the production process due to the 2023 writers' strike. When the team was finally to reconvene for the filming, Lively came forward with her issues with Baldoni and Jamey Heath, the CEO of Wayfarer and producer of the film, at the January 4 meeting. The conversation, severely heavy on sex-related topics, also had the actress accuse her co-star and director of pushing her “to orgasm on camera.” The alleged decision was made after Justin “personally added graphic content” without her consent.
Although the filing acknowledges that he agreed to drop the scenes, he still appeared to have “made a last-ditch attempt to keep one in which the couple orgasm together on their wedding night, which he said was important to him because he and his partner climax simultaneously during intercourse.”
Blake Lively's demands to counter Justin Baldoni's alleged obsession with sex and porn
Consequently, a few other similarly demanded requirements highlighted in the formal complaint are:
- “No more showing nude videos or images or women, including producer’s wife, to BL and/or her employees.”
- “No more mention of Mr Baldoni’s or Mr Heath’s previous ‘pornography addiction’ or BL’s lack of pornography consumption to BL or to other crew members.”
- “No more descriptions of their own genitalia to BL.”
- “No more mention to BL or her employees of personal times that physical consent was not given in sexual acts, as either the abuser or the abused.”
- “An intimacy coordinator must be present at all times when BL is on set in scenes with Mr Baldoni.”
- “No biting or sucking of lip without [Lively’s] consent.”