Invasive question about Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds' sex life on Justin Baldoni's mind: Bombshell sexual harassment suit

Justin Baldoni’s reputation is taking massive hits left and right since Blake Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star for alleged sexual harassment and bringing down the movie set vibe by fostering a hostile workplace environment. Blake Lively has sued Justin Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment.

Among the many demands and allegations listed in the bombshell lawsuit addressing how Baldoni, 40, was purportedly out to “destroy” her reputation, the Gossip Girl star doubles down on his “porn addiction.” Her legal complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department on Friday also asserts he often delved into the details of his sex life.

Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of popping invasive questions about her sex life

In an alleged instance, Baldoni is believed to have crossed all limits by “intrusively” questioning Lively about her intimate relationship with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The lawsuit claims he “then intrusively asked Ms. Lively whether she and her husband climax simultaneously during intercourse, which Ms. Lively found invasive and refused to discuss.” As a result, one of Blake’s demands foregrounded in the legal documents released by the New York Times states, “No more discussion to BL and/or her employees about personal experiences with sex, including as it related to spouses or others.”

It Ends With Us especially suffered major scheduling setbacks during the production process due to the 2023 writers' strike. When the team was finally to reconvene for the filming, Lively came forward with her issues with Baldoni and Jamey Heath, the CEO of Wayfarer and producer of the film, at the January 4 meeting. The conversation, severely heavy on sex-related topics, also had the actress accuse her co-star and director of pushing her “to orgasm on camera.” The alleged decision was made after Justin “personally added graphic content” without her consent.

Although the filing acknowledges that he agreed to drop the scenes, he still appeared to have “made a last-ditch attempt to keep one in which the couple orgasm together on their wedding night, which he said was important to him because he and his partner climax simultaneously during intercourse.”

Blake Lively's demands to counter Justin Baldoni's alleged obsession with sex and porn

Consequently, a few other similarly demanded requirements highlighted in the formal complaint are: